In a historic week for America, Donald Trump appeared in a Manhattan courtroom as a criminal defendant for the very first time.

Jury selection began in the so-called hush money trial on 15 April, lasting around four days before the panel of 12 jurors and six alternates were sworn in to hear the first ever criminal trial of a sitting or former president.

The former president has been charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records related to payments given to cover up alleged affairs ahead of the 2016 election. He has pleaded not guilty to all counts.

Mr Trump has made no secret of the fact that he would rather be almost anywhere else — the campaign trail, his son Barron’s graduation, Staten Island — but the Manhattan courtroom. On the first day of the trial, Mr Trump called the case “an assault on America”.

But, after many unsuccessful attempts to delay or dismiss the trial, the trial has marched on and opening statements are expected to get under way on Monday.

It may have only been one week. But trial has already proven eventful.

Mr Trump has allegedly dozed off, has been scolded by the judge for “intimidating” a juror, and has gotten to hear what New Yorkers really think of him. Outside the courthouse, protesters and supporters made their views known, while – in a horrifying incident on Friday afternoon – a man set himself on fire.

Here is Mr Trump’s landmark trial in photos:

Day one:

Donald Trump leaves Trump Tower to head to the criminal court in Manhattan for the first day of jury selection in his hush money trial. He waves to supporters before getting into his motorcade:

Mr Trump leaving Trump Tower to attend the first day of the hush money trial ( AFP via Getty Images )

Judge Juan Merchan presides over the first day of the hush money case in Manhattan criminal court:

Court sketch of Judge Merchan on the first day of the trial ( REUTERS )

An anti-Trump demonstrator stands outside of the courthouse in preparation for the high-profile trial’s start:

Protestor holds up a sign that reads ‘Convict Trump Already’ ( AP )

In classic campaign-speech mode, Mr Trump bashes the trial to the press outside the courtroom, calling it a “political witch hunt”:

Trump tells the media that his trial is an ‘assault on America’ ahead of the first day of his trial ( Angela Weiss - Pool/Getty Images )

Day two:

Mr Trump’s lawyers flank the former president as jury selection continues into its second day:

Lawyers Todd Blanche and Emil Bove surround Trump in the courtroom with attorneys on the trial’s second day ( via REUTERS )

A court sketch shows a weary Mr Trump – after he was accused of dozing off multiple times during the proceedings:

‘Sleepy Don’ at the defence table beside his lawyer Emil Bove ( REUTERS )

The former president goes to the Harlem neighbourhood of Manhattan to visit a bodega where a clerk fatally stabbed a man in a case of self-defence last year:

Trump talking to reporters while visiting a bodega after the second day of the trial ( AP )

Day three:

The presumptive Republican presidential nominee departs Trump Tower to head to the courthouse once again:

The former president leaving Trump Tower on his way to the courtroom on the third day of the trial ( REUTERS )

Brows furrowed but eyes open, Mr Trump braces for the third day of jury selection to begin:

An angry-looking Mr Trump waits for the start of the third day of jury selection ( AP )

A bored-looking Mr Trump sits and listens to the jury selection process:

Trump on his third day in Manhattan criminal court ( via REUTERS )

Day Four:

Mr Trump makes his way from Trump Tower back downtown to the Manhattan criminal courthouse for the final day of jury selection:

Donald Trump waves to people looking on as he leave Trump Tower on 19 April ( AP )

Before entering the courtroom, Mr Trump gives a speech in the courthouse:

Donald Trump speaks to the press before court on 19 April ( via REUTERS )

The former president sits quietly throughout the final day of jury selection where five alternate jurors are picked. Despite the chilly temperature of the courtroom being a nuisance, Mr Trump remains relatively relaxed:

Donald Trump attends the final day of jury selection on Friday 19 April ( EPA )

Horror erupts outside of the courtroom during the lunch break when a man sets himself on fire in the park across the street:

The aftermath of the area where a man self immolated ( AFP via Getty Images )

Mr Trump’s criminal trial will continue on Monday morning with opening arguments expected to begin from both sides – and the first witness potentially giving testimony in the case.