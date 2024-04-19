Man sets himself on fire outside Trump trial in New York

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An individual appears to have self-immolated in front of the Manhattan Criminal Court where Donald Trump’s criminal trial is taking place.

The fire broke out just after full jury selection ended, setting up the first criminal trial of an American president. Fire crews and police are on the scene. Footage shared by Politico showed police officers approaching the individual with fire extinguishers, attempting to put out the flames.

Police responded to a 911 call for aid shortly after 1.30 pm local time, a public information officer for the New York Police Department told The Independent. EMS then transported the individual, who was in critical condition, to an area hospital. There are no additional safety concerns at this time, the public information officer said.

Law enforcement on the scene outside Manhattan criminal court after a man set himself on fire amid Trump trial ( ABC News )

Smoke can be seen rising off the cement by the court where the individual was, where ash and white material still remain.

One witness, Dave, told reporters he was just a spectator at the courthouse who wasn’t able to get in this morning, and there was a small demonstration in the park across from the courthouse.

He said he heard the clattering of papers and turned to look. Dave said he then saw a man pour a liquid on himself.

Some pamphlets on the scene read, “The True History of the World.” New York police officers scrambled to pick them up as they blew over a nearby fence.

A secret service agent spoke to Mr Trump inside the courthouse at about the same time police received the 911 call, CNN reports.

Mr Trump’s trial began on Monday with jury selection. Now, all twelve jurors and five alternates have been selected. Opening arguments with begin on 22 April in the case against Mr Trump, who faces 34 counts of falsifying business records to conceal a payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels to keep quiet about an alleged affair.

More to come...