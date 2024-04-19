Police reveal what man who set himself on fire outside Trump trial scattered in park

Police said the man who set himself on fire outside the Manhattan courthouse where Donald Trump’s trial is underway thew “propaganda-based” pamphlets before self-immolating on Friday, 19 April.

Maxwell Azzarello, 37, from Florida, set himself on fire minutes after final jurors were selected in the former president’s criminal case.

He is now at Weill Cornell Medicine Burn Center in critical condition, police said.

“The pamphlets seem to be propaganda-based almost like a conspiracy theory type of pamphlets,” NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said.

“Some information in regards to Ponzi schemes, and the fact that some of our local educational institutes are front for the mob.”