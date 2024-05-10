Trump trial live: Former ‘fixer’ Michael Cohen expected to testify Monday in hush money case
Adult film actress concludes testimony after firmly refuting alleged inconsistencies in her account of the sexual encounter she claims she had with the former president in a Lake Tahoe hotel room in July 2006
Donald Trump’s New York hush money trial will resume once more at Manhattan Criminal Court on Friday following another day of fiery testimony from porn star Stormy Daniels, who returned to the witness stand to face more cross-examination from the defendant’s lawyers on Thursday.
Ms Daniels sparred with defense attorney Susan Necheles over alleged inconsistencies in her various tellings of the sexual encounter she alleges she had with Mr Trump in 2006 but remained calm and firm in her account.
Taking the stand later in the day was Madeleine Westerhout, Mr Trump’s “gatekeeper” and former director of Oval Office operations during his presidential administration, who cried as she fondly recalled her time working for him.
Ms Westerhout will return to the stand on Friday morning, with ex-Trump “fixer” Michael Cohen set to appear on Monday.
Also on Thursday, Judge Juan Merchan rejected a further mistrial motion from the defense and denied a request that the gag order imposed on Mr Trump be lifted to allow him to respond to Ms Daniels, who later derided the defendant on Twitter by declaring that “real men” testify.
Alex Woodward is covering Mr Trump’s trial in Manhattan and will be providing regular updates on proceedings.
Roy Cohn: The ruthless McCarthy lieutenant-turned-Trump mentor so loathed he was branded ‘a new strain of sonofab****’
If you’re looking for a little pre-trial reading, here’s Sheila Flynn’s profile of the man who taught Trump everything he knows about publicity and litigation, the subject of a new film starring Jeremy Strong.
Roy Cohn, the ‘evil’ McCarthy lieutenant who got Trump elected
Decades before Trump erected his Tower, an insidiously well-connected New York power-player was cutting a ruthless path through US society, politics and courtroom battles. A new film debuting at Cannes charts Roy Cohn’s outsized influences on America and the 45th president, writes Sheila Flynn
Marjorie Taylor Greene’s fire was suddenly extinguished this week. She has made herself irrelevant
The Georgia populist made sure to milk every moment of the six weeks since she filed her motion to vacate against Republican House speaker Mike Johnson, perhaps fully aware that it was a desperate act that threatened to leave her even further adrift from the mainstream of her party.
Here’s Eric Garcia to reflect on the attention-seeking missile and her next move.
Marjorie Taylor Greene has officially made herself irrelevant
Her motion to vacate was, truthfully, an act of desperation. Now it’s all over
Lara Trump: Former president will accept election results ‘if’ he feels they are fair
Is she ever off the TV these days?
Seriously though, this is disturbing and should be taken at face value.
Trump turns to oil industry for $1bn towards campaign
The Republican candidate solicited a $1bn donation from oil executives during a meeting at his Mar-a-Lago resort last month, a new report reveals
Oil executives met with Trump to discuss environmental regulations when the former president vowed to reverse many of President Joe Biden’s policies if elected, The Washington Post reports.
He then asked for a $1bn donation to his 2024 presidential campaign from the attendees, according to the outlet.
Katie Hawkinson has more details.
Trump turns to oil industry for $1bn as they draft executive orders for him
The call for donations comes after Mr Trump struggled to make a bond payment in New York earlier this year
Jim Mattis called Trump ‘a madman in a circular room screaming’
Away from the courtroom (briefly), Trump’s one-time secretary of defense, Jim “Mad Dog” Mattis, has, rather brilliantly, described the former president as “a madman in a circular room screaming”, according to a new book.
The quote comes via Tom Bossert, Trump’s homeland security adviser from 2017 to 2018, and is carried in the forthcoming hardback The Situation Room: The Inside Story of Presidents in Crisis.
The new book from journalists George Stephanopolous and Lisa Dickey (the former, in particular, hated by Trump) discusses the history of presidential crises since John F Kennedy and is set to be published next week.
Katie Hawkinson reports.
Jim Mattis described Trump as ‘a madman in a circular room screaming’, book reveals
Jim Mattis resigned as Mr Trump’s first defense secretary after the president withdrew troops from Syria in 2018
New York civil fraud case: Trump’s trial judge under investigation over unsolicited advice to attorney
Remember that other Big Apple court case involving the Republican presidential candidate?
No, not E Jean Carroll. The other one. The one that ended with Trump being found liable for the illegal inflation of Trump Organization assets and fined $355m plus $110m in interest and asked to place a $175m bond.
Well, the presiding justice, Judge Arthur Engoron, is now under investigation by the New York State Commission on Judicial Conduct after a New York real estate attorney claimed he gave him unsolicited advice ahead of the multi-million-dollar ruling.
Here’s Kelly Rissman to explain.
Trump’s fraud trial judge faces probe after attorney claims he advised him on case
Attorney Adam Leitman Bailey claimed he spoke to Judge Arthur Engoron three weeks before he made his final judgment in the former president’s case
Live: Donald Trump’s hush money trial continues at Manhattan Criminal Court
Here’s our latest livestream from New York.
New York hush money trial: Trump attack dog Habba complains about media ‘snarking’
Alina Habba rebuked some high-profile correspondents on Fox last night for enjoying themselves at Trump’s trial but (just about) stopped herself from going after the jury too, having commenced a dicey diatribe about their alleged giggling.
On the same channel (where else?), Daniels came under fire from the likes of Jeanine Pirro and Laura Ingraham, with self-awareness in short supply from the pundits.
Truth Social: Trump attacks George Conway after he labels cross-examination ‘complete disaster and a fiasco’
The lawyer ex-husband of Kellyanne Conway is unlikely to let this one pass without retaliation. To be fair to him, he looks like he was taken hostage by his wife in the first one.
Incredibly, a live, hard copy version of this petty attack apparently took place in court yesterday!
The defendant was presumably not too happy to catch an undeterred Conway’s dismantling of his lawyers’ performance against Stormy Daniels on CNN last night.
New York hush money trial: What else did we learn yesterday?
A few miscellaneous points from Alex Woodward below on details we heard for the first time on Thursday:
- Karen McDougal is not testifying. Trump’s team tried to file a motion about the former Playboy model, but it appeared to be bait to get prosecutors to say whether she will make an appearance. She won’t.
- Does dinner mean food? Defense attorneys spent several minutes interrogating Stormy Daniels about what she meant when she said “dinner” with Trump.
- Doing porn for a living means you shouldn’t be surprised when a nearly naked man more than twice your age asks for sex, according to Trump’s attorneys.
- Susan Necheles entered the phrase “orange turd” into the record several times, quoting a tweet from Daniels responding to someone calling her a toilet: “Pretty sure that it’s hyperbole, if someone calls me a toilet, that I can flush somebody,” she replied. “I’m also not a toilet.”
- The Republican National Committee had “conversations” about “how to replace him as a candidate if it came to that” after the Access Hollywood tape, Madeleine Westerhout said.
- Judge Merchan was stunned that defense attorneys totally fumbled their cross examination of Daniels by either forgetting or declining to object to parts of her testimony – particularly her multiple references to the fact that Trump didn’t wear a condom: “That shouldn’t have come out. I wish that didn’t come out… For the life of me I don’t know why she didn’t object.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies