Donald Trump’s New York hush money trial will resume once more at Manhattan Criminal Court on Friday following another day of fiery testimony from porn star Stormy Daniels, who returned to the witness stand to face more cross-examination from the defendant’s lawyers on Thursday.

Ms Daniels sparred with defense attorney Susan Necheles over alleged inconsistencies in her various tellings of the sexual encounter she alleges she had with Mr Trump in 2006 but remained calm and firm in her account.

Taking the stand later in the day was Madeleine Westerhout, Mr Trump’s “gatekeeper” and former director of Oval Office operations during his presidential administration, who cried as she fondly recalled her time working for him.

Ms Westerhout will return to the stand on Friday morning, with ex-Trump “fixer” Michael Cohen set to appear on Monday.

Also on Thursday, Judge Juan Merchan rejected a further mistrial motion from the defense and denied a request that the gag order imposed on Mr Trump be lifted to allow him to respond to Ms Daniels, who later derided the defendant on Twitter by declaring that “real men” testify.

Alex Woodward is covering Mr Trump’s trial in Manhattan and will be providing regular updates on proceedings.