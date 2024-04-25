Watch live: Outside Supreme Court as Trump’s arguments on immunity heard

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch live outside the US Supreme Court on Thursday, 25 April, as it hears arguments by Donald Trump that he is immune from criminal prosecution for trying to overturn his 2020 election loss.

Justices will hear the former president’s appeal after lower courts rejected his request to be protected from four election-related criminal charges because he was serving as president when he took the actions that led to the indictment obtained by Special Counsel Jack Smith.

The Republican candidate challenging Joe Biden, the first former US president to be criminally prosecuted, has pleaded not guilty in this case and three other criminal cases he faces.

Other cases include an ongoing trial on New York state charges related to hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels shortly before the 2016 US election.

Mr Trump will not be attending the Supreme Court today as he will be in a Manhattan courtroom in the New York case.