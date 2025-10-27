Trump interrupts Asia trip to go on new Tylenol and childhood vaccines rant
Trump’s furious post comes just a month after a national autism charity claimed that he was pedalling ‘pseudo-science’
Donald Trump has taken time out of his landmark trip to Asia to launch a fresh tirade against the painkiller brand Tylenol.
The president also pedalled now-familiar conspiracy theories about vaccines, as he urged users on Truth Social to take MMR shots as separate injections.
Trump has been locked in a feud with Tylenol since September, when he claimed that the drug was linked to higher autism rates in children.
“Pregnant Women, DON’T USE TYLENOL UNLESS ABSOLUTELY NECESSARY, DON’T GIVE TYLENOL TO YOUR YOUNG CHILD FOR VIRTUALLY ANY REASON, BREAK UP THE MMR SHOT INTO THREE TOTALLY SEPARATE SHOTS (NOT MIXED!), TAKE CHICKEN P SHOT SEPARATELY, TAKE HEPATITAS (sic) B SHOT AT 12 YEARS OLD, OR OLDER, AND, IMPORTANTLY, TAKE VACCINE IN 5 SEPARATE MEDICAL VISITS!,” Trump raged last night, in a furious post.
The president’s post has received over 5,000 ReTruths—equivalent to a retweet on X—and over 17,000 likes.
One X user claimed Trump’s latest tirade was “complete b*****t insanity.”
The president first criticized the painkiller during a press conference in September, where the controversial Health Secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr, joined him.
Trump said that the drug is a “very big factor” in causing autism and also claimed that “massive vaccines like the ones you’d give to a horse” were being given to children.
The makers of Tylenol quickly hit back by saying that there was “no credible evidence” to back up his claims.
“Acetaminophen is the safest pain reliever option for pregnant women as needed throughout their entire pregnancy,” a Tylenol spokesperson said at the time. “Rigorous research, endorsed by leading medical professionals and global health regulators, confirms there is no credible evidence linking acetaminophen to autism.”
Also, the National Autistic Society slammed Trump’s claims as being informed by “pseudoscience.”
"This is dangerous, it's anti-science and it's irresponsible,” Mel Merritt, Head of Policy and Campaigns at the National Autistic Society, said. “President Donald Trump is peddling the worst myths of recent decades.
"Such dangerous pseudoscience is putting pregnant women and children at risk and devaluing autistic people.
“Let's be clear – painkillers do not cause autism and vaccines do not cause autism.”
