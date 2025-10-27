Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump has taken time out of his landmark trip to Asia to launch a fresh tirade against the painkiller brand Tylenol.

The president also pedalled now-familiar conspiracy theories about vaccines, as he urged users on Truth Social to take MMR shots as separate injections.

Trump has been locked in a feud with Tylenol since September, when he claimed that the drug was linked to higher autism rates in children.

“Pregnant Women, DON’T USE TYLENOL UNLESS ABSOLUTELY NECESSARY, DON’T GIVE TYLENOL TO YOUR YOUNG CHILD FOR VIRTUALLY ANY REASON, BREAK UP THE MMR SHOT INTO THREE TOTALLY SEPARATE SHOTS (NOT MIXED!), TAKE CHICKEN P SHOT SEPARATELY, TAKE HEPATITAS (sic) B SHOT AT 12 YEARS OLD, OR OLDER, AND, IMPORTANTLY, TAKE VACCINE IN 5 SEPARATE MEDICAL VISITS!,” Trump raged last night, in a furious post.

The president’s post has received over 5,000 ReTruths—equivalent to a retweet on X—and over 17,000 likes.

open image in gallery Donald Trump launched a fresh attack on vaccines and Tylenol while attending the Asean Summit in Malaysia ( Getty Images )

One X user claimed Trump’s latest tirade was “complete b*****t insanity.”

The president first criticized the painkiller during a press conference in September, where the controversial Health Secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr, joined him.

Trump said that the drug is a “very big factor” in causing autism and also claimed that “massive vaccines like the ones you’d give to a horse” were being given to children.

The makers of Tylenol quickly hit back by saying that there was “no credible evidence” to back up his claims.

open image in gallery The president and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. first began criticizing Tylenol in September ( Reuters )

“Acetaminophen is the safest pain reliever option for pregnant women as needed throughout their entire pregnancy,” a Tylenol spokesperson said at the time. “Rigorous research, endorsed by leading medical professionals and global health regulators, confirms there is no credible evidence linking acetaminophen to autism.”

Also, the National Autistic Society slammed Trump’s claims as being informed by “pseudoscience.”

"This is dangerous, it's anti-science and it's irresponsible,” Mel Merritt, Head of Policy and Campaigns at the National Autistic Society, said. “President Donald Trump is peddling the worst myths of recent decades.

"Such dangerous pseudoscience is putting pregnant women and children at risk and devaluing autistic people.

“Let's be clear – painkillers do not cause autism and vaccines do not cause autism.”