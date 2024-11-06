Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

World leaders have begun to react to Donald Trump’s apparent victory in the United States presidential election, marking a return to the White House which could have seismic implications across the globe.

Jubilation had already been building through the night in the Republican former president’s camp, with key allies flying to his base in Florida as the first two swing states of Georgia and North Carolina were called for Mr Trump.

Donald Trump’s win in Pennsylvannia appeared to seal his victory over Kamala Harris ( REUTERS )

But it was the projection of a Trump victory in the crucial swing state of Pennsylvannia – worth a whopping 19 electoral college votes – which saw a route to victory for Democrat Kamala Harris all but closed, as Mr Trump closed in on the 270 votes required for outright victory.

As Mr Trump appeared on stage to triumphantly address his supporters in Florida, the more vocal of his backers worldwide began to offer their congratulations.

Leading the charge, French President Emmanuel Macron congratulated Mr Trump on X. “Congratulations, President Donald Trump,” Macron wrote.

Emmanuel Macron congratulated Donald Trump ( Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Meanwhile hardline ministers in Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government celebrated on Wednesday.

“Yesssss, God bless Trump,” National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said on X. Bezalel Smitrich said: “God bless Israel, God bless America.” Another member of the government, Culture Minister Miki Zohar, said: “We are looking forward to the next four years.”

Meanwhile hard-right Hungarian premier Viktor Orban suggested Mr Trump was “on the way to a beautiful victory”, having openly endorsed the Republican in a departure from most of his European Union neighbours. And, as the result became clearer, Mr Orban added: “The biggest comeback in US political history! Congratulations to President Donald Trump on his enormous win. A much needed victory for the world.”

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko also called Mr Trump the winner in the U.S. presidential election, Russian state-run agency RIA said on Wednesday.

In the UK, Reform UK leader Nigel Farage said: “He’s done it again. The most incredible political comeback of our lifetime.”

Dutch far-right leader Geert Wilders also joined Mr Orban with an enthusiastic display of support for Mr Trump, writing on X/Twitter in capital letters: “Congratulations President Trump! Congratulations America! Never stop, always keep fighting and win elections!”

Nayib Bukele, president of El Salvador was another to offer an early congratulations to Mr Trump, adding: “May God bless and guide you.”

And the former Australian prime minister Scott Morrison shared a photograph of the pair together, adding: “Congratulations President Trump.” And ex-Slovenian prime minister Janez Janša sent his congratulations to the Republican Party.

There was also a notable reaction from the global financial markets, as the US dollar surged 1.7 per cent and the yield on the 10-year US Treasury note rose to a four-month high of 4.47 per cent.

With cryptocurrency-backing X owner Elon Musk closely linked to the Trump campaign and vying for control of a possible new crypto-inspired US government department, Bitcoin also hit a record high of $75,060.