Pessimism was growing for Kamala Harris’s pathway to the White House based on early voting totals across the US on Tuesday night.

Trump took quick leads in the sunbelt states of North Carolina and Georgia, leaving Harris likely needing to sweep the “Blue Wall” states of Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania if he were to win those.

Meanwhile, The New York Times published its live election needle which pointed toward Trump as the likely winner of the Electoral College

Democratic strategist James Carville said he was disheartened at the strength of some Trump performances in suburban areas such as Loudon County, Virginia.

“Loudoun County, Virginia’s not great,” Carville said on Amazon’s election night show. “Think Dulles Airport, suburban Washington — [I] think [Joe Biden] was like 62% in 2020. I’m seeing 57, 58 right now. There are troubling signs out there, but we got a big vote coming out of Philadelphia. Let’s just wait a second. Let’s see what happens in North Carolina and Georgia; but I would be less than honest if I didn’t say the early indications here are not sterling.”

But Carville said he was more optimistic about potential votes for Harris in the battleground state of Pennsylvania.

“Talking about a 50,000-100,000 increase in democratic votes in Philadelphia,” he added, “so that should absolve something. That should absolve a lot; and some of the stuff I see out of Georgia is, obviously, more encouraging than Florida. Anything is more encouraging than that.”