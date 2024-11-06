Trump supporters react as former president projected to win Pennsylvania

Trump supporters have reacted with joy as the former president is projected to win Pennsylvania.

Fox News Decision Desk has projected Trump has won the critical swing state over Vice President Kamala Harris.

Polls showed a close race throughout the campaign for Pennsylvania’s 19 electoral votes.

Earlier today (6 November), Trump won North Carolina and Georgia, two of seven crucial battleground states.

In Palm Beach, there are now scenes of jubilation from Trump supporters as they await remarks from the Republican nominee at his campaign watch party.