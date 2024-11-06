Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

“Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough lamented Donald Trump’s White House victory on Wednesday morning, calling the outcome of the 2024 presidential election “stunning.”

“I’ve got to say, this is the biggest red wave I’ve seen since Ronald Reagan’s 49-state victory in 1984,” Scarborough said. “It seems every Republican across the country improved.”

The Associated Press projected Trump’s victory just after 5:30 a.m. ET, hours after he was projected to win Pennsylvania and declared victory at his West Palm Beach, Florida, watch party.

“America, first of all, is far more to the right than any time in our lifetimes,” Scarborough added. “Even going back to the Reagan years. Donald Trump won in dominating fashion. But, he did that along with other Republican candidates in the Senate races and the House races.

‘Morning Joe’ host Joe Scarborough called Donald Trump’s presidential victory ‘shocking’ on Wednesday morning ( Screenshot/MSNBC )

“They’re likely to dominate all branches of government for the next several years.”

Thanks to an existing conservative majority on the Supreme Court, Republicans could come to control all three branches of government if they secure majorities in both congressional chambers.

Republicans have already secured control of the US Senate. However, neither party has secured a majority in the House of Representatives as of Wednesday morning.

“This is a Democratic Party that has been just wiped out this morning,” Scarborough said.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have yet to address Trump’s victory. However, both are expected to make remarks later Wednesday.

Trump promised to make America “safe, strong, prosperous, powerful and free again” in his victory speech.

“I’m asking every citizen all across our land to join me in this noble and righteous endeavor,” Trump told supporters in Florida. “That’s what it is.”

“It’s time to put the divisions of the past four years behind us,” he added. “It’s time to unite, and we’re going to try. We’re going to try. We have to try, and it’s going to happen.”