Donald Trump has shared a bizarre video clip of himself during his presidential days – but with a voiceover imitating a nature documentary valorising the lion.

The clip, roughly one minute and 20 seconds long, was posted on his Truth Social account late on Monday and shows him waving to people while the narrator can be heard saying, “This lion, he’s the king of the jungle... huge mane, he’s so big, he’s so hot”.

“Now when the lion comes, they start messing with him, biting his tail, biting his ears. He doesn’t do anything. The lioness, she starts messing with him, coming over, making trouble. Still, nothing,” the voiceover continues, as the clip shows Melania Trump with him during his oath-taking ceremony.

“Now, the other animals, they notice this. They start to move in. The Jackals. Hyenas. Barking at him. Laughing at him,” the narrator continues as footage is shown of Democrat leaders, including of Nancy Pelosi tearing up Mr Trump’s State of the Union address in early 2020.

“One day the lion gets up and scares the shit out of everybody. Runs like the wind. Eats everything in his path. ‘Cause every once in a while, the lion has to show the jackals who he is.”

This comes after the one-time US president claimed that former president George HW Bush “took millions and millions of documents to a former bowling alley pieced together with what was then an old and broken Chinese restaurant”.

Mr Trump’s comment on Bush senior drew a sharp response on Twitter from his son, Jeb Bush.

“I am so confused,” he said. “My dad enjoyed a good Chinese meal and enjoyed the challenge of 7 10 split. What the heck is up with you?” he tweeted, resharing a clip of Trump making the accusatory remarks.

A 7-10 split is a bowling term that describes when a player takes out all but the last two pins in the line-up.

Meanwhile, former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson is reportedly cooperating in an investigation into Mr Trump and his allies’ effort to overturn the 2020 election.

Ms Hutchinson, a key witness during the hearing for the House Select Committee investigating the 6 Jan insurrection at Capitol Hill, is cooperating with the inquiry led by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, CNN reported, citing sources.