Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Donald Trump has been mocked for giving a speech at a wedding all about himself instead of speaking about the bride and groom.

“I just want to say it's been an honour to be your president,” Mr Trump told the guests, according to a video tweeted by lawyer Ron Filipkowski. “And so many of my friends are in this room, and they happen to be Jewish. And they said tonight, that no president has done more for Israel than I had.”

The attorney quipped. “Most romantic wedding speech ever. Really makes it all about the happy couple.”

Argentine historian Federico Finchelstein tweeted that “in Trumpist ideology, America First really means Me First”.

“Fanatic followers do not see this a problem insofar as the leaders embodies them,” he added.

“It’s the final scenes of Raging Bull where Jake LaMotta is punch drunk and managing the night club in Miami,” the account Michigan GOP Watch wrote.

Author Jeff Pearlman simply wrote: “How pathetic.”

John Oberlin said that “this is why nobody invites Trump to a funeral. He would want to make it all about him. Completely forget the dead guy”.

“The dream of every girl is... my dad dropped a 100 grand on my wedding at a Trump club and we got a toast honoring Trump by Trump himself... said no normal person ever,” one Twitter user said.

“It is such a mystery why people think this narcissist cares about them,” another added.

“What idiot would spend money to have this jacka** hijack his kid’s wedding,” a third said.

Catherine Cullen noted that “something famously said about Teddy Roosevelt is more accurately said of Trump: ‘He wants to be the baby at every christening, the bride at every wedding and the corpse at every funeral.’ It’s all about him all the time”.

“That’s a wedding story that will live in infamy for generations of that family,” one account holder wrote.

“I’m sorry, I’d have tossed my champagne in his fat mug and laughed while his orange pancake ran,” another Twitter user said. “I would feel bad for that family but they’re gazing at him like he’s some kind of Olympian God who materialized in their midst. Some day, they’ll HIDE their wedding pix.”

“God this is pathetic. I don’t know whom I’m more embarrassed for--the pitiful old bore begging people to notice him, or the couple who chose to have their reception ruined by him,” Damien Veatch wrote.