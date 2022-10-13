✕ Close US representative promises ‘surprising’ new material at Jan 6 hearing

At a hearing today, the January 6 House committee is expected to unveil “surprising” details about the US Capitol attack.

Among the revelations expected are insights from the former president’s secret service detail and new information regarding the actions of longtime Trump associate Roger Stone. The session will be streamed live at 1pm ET, and is likely to be the panel’s last public hearing before the midterm elections.

Meanwhile, a judge has ruled that Donald Trump must give a deposition in a defamation lawsuit lodged by columnist E Jean Carroll, who accuses him of raping her in New York’s Bergdorf Goodman store in 1996.

Mr Trump, who has several times dismissed Ms Carroll’s allegations, issued a furious denying that any encounter ever took place, adding that “she’s not my type”.

“I don’t know this woman, have no idea who she is,” wrote the former president. “She completely made up a story that I met her at the doors of this crowded New York City Department Store and, within minutes, ‘swooned’ her. It is a hoax and a lie.”