Trump news – live: Jan 6 hearing to reveal new evidence as ex-president denies raping E Jean Carroll
Former president will be deposed by writer’s legal team on 19 October
US representative promises ‘surprising’ new material at Jan 6 hearing
At a hearing today, the January 6 House committee is expected to unveil “surprising” details about the US Capitol attack.
Among the revelations expected are insights from the former president’s secret service detail and new information regarding the actions of longtime Trump associate Roger Stone. The session will be streamed live at 1pm ET, and is likely to be the panel’s last public hearing before the midterm elections.
Meanwhile, a judge has ruled that Donald Trump must give a deposition in a defamation lawsuit lodged by columnist E Jean Carroll, who accuses him of raping her in New York’s Bergdorf Goodman store in 1996.
Mr Trump, who has several times dismissed Ms Carroll’s allegations, issued a furious denying that any encounter ever took place, adding that “she’s not my type”.
“I don’t know this woman, have no idea who she is,” wrote the former president. “She completely made up a story that I met her at the doors of this crowded New York City Department Store and, within minutes, ‘swooned’ her. It is a hoax and a lie.”
Report identifies Trump aide who “moved boxes” at Mar-a-Lago
A report this week revealed that a Trump aide was instructed to transport boxes of records between rooms at the former president’s Florida residence – and now, a New York Times scoop has come up with a name: Walt Nauta, whom the paper reports “was captured on security camera footage moving boxes out of a storage room at Mar-a-Lago, Mr. Trump’s residence in Florida, both before and after the Justice Department issued a subpoena in May demanding the return of all classified documents”.
Intriguingly, as the Times’s Ken Bensinger points out, Mr Nauta shares a lawyer with a member of the extremist Oath Keepers currently facing trial over his part in the events of 6 January 2021:
Trump's Truth Social approved for Play Store
Donald Trump's social media app 'Truth Social' has been approved for the Google Play Store.
Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), which operates Truth Social, is expected to make the app available in the Play Store shortly, Google said.
Truth Social, which was launched in the US in the Apple App Store in February, had not previously been available in the Play Store due to insufficient content moderation, according to a Google spokesperson.
Google had expressed concerns to Truth Social about violations of its Play Store policies prohibiting content like physical threats and incitement to violence.
What we know about E Jean Carroll’s rape allegations against Donald Trump
Donald Trump’s attempt to delay a defamation lawsuit brought by a woman who alleges he raped her has failed.
The former president will have to sit for a deposition on 19 October and answer questions under oath, US District Judge Lewis A Kaplan ruled on Wednesday (12 October).
Mr Trump’s legal team had asked for the testimony to be delayed – a request now denied by the judge.
Ms Carroll filed the suit in November 2019, five months after she came forward with her allegation that Mr Trump raped her in a dressing room at Bergdorf Goodman in the mid-1990s. She is scheduled to sit for a deposition on Friday (14 October).
The suit alleges Mr Trump defamed Ms Carroll when he responded to her allegation by accusing her of lying in a bid to bolster sales of her forthcoming book.
‘Pretty surprising’ new material to be revealed at today’s Jan 6 hearing
The next hearing of the House Select Committee investigating the attack on the January 6 US Capitol attack will include new material concerning the plans of former President Donald Trump and how much information he had about the siege, a member of the panel has said.
Gustaf Kilander reports on what has been teased about today’s hearing.
With time running out, January 6 committee seeks to preserve its work
Working at an urgent pace, the House committee investigating Jan. 6 has managed in 15 months to collect a staggering trove of material that includes transcripts of more than 1,000 interviews and millions of other documents.
Soon, the panel’s evidence about an unprecedented attack on democracy — most of which the public has never seen — will need a safe home.
Pathetic: Trump ridiculed for giving wedding speech all about himself
Donald Trump has been mocked for giving a speech at a wedding all about himself instead of speaking about the bride and groom.
“I just want to say it’s been an honour to be your president,” Mr Trump told the guests, according to a video tweeted by lawyer Ron Filipkowski. “And so many of my friends are in this room, and they happen to be Jewish. And they said tonight, that no president has done more for Israel than I had.”
The attorney quipped. “Most romantic wedding speech ever. Really makes it all about the happy couple.”
Gustaf Kilander reports on the former president’s latest moment of self-adulation.
Kinzinger endorses Dems against GOP election deniers
Adam Kinzinger may not be running for reelection this year, but that isn’t stopping him from doing what he still can to challenge election deniers on every possible front.
The retiring GOP congressman announced late last year that he wouldn’t stand for reelection, as the likelihood of him winning a GOP primary grew thinner thanks to his work on the January 6 committee.
But even though he personally won’t be taking on a supporter of Donald Trump’s conspiracies about the 2020 election, he’s pushing his way into races where some of those same people are seeking office.
John Bowden reports from Washington, DC.
How does election certification work?
Before the 2020 presidential election, certifying election results in the states was routine and generated little public attention. That has changed.
Attempts to delay presidential certification in Michigan in 2020 and in local balloting in New Mexico earlier this year have brought new scrutiny — after the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack shined a bright light on certification at the national level.
Members of certification boards have raised unsubstantiated claims of fraud or other wrongdoing, focusing new attention on a process that could be manipulated if either side didn’t like an election outcome.
Treasury Department investigating DeSantis migrant flights stunt
The US Treasury Department is probing whether Florida governor Ron DeSantis improperly used money designated for Covid-19 relief to fund flights that carried unknowing migrants to Martha’s Vineyard last month.
Politico reported on Tuesday that, according to a letter provided by Sen Ed Markey of Massachusetts, the department’s inspector general’s office is planning to probe how Mr DeSantis and Florida paid for the flights as part of a broader audit of how states used their Covid relief funds.
Abe Asher reports.
Former Trump employee says ex-president ‘ordered’ Mar-a-Lago boxes to be moved
A former employee of Donald Trump has told federal agents the former president asked for boxes of records to be moved within his Florida residence after receiving a government subpoena demanding their return.
The testimony of the key witness, coupled with surveillance footage the Justice Department also obtained, represent some of the strongest known evidence to date of possible obstruction of justice by Mr Trump.
The FBI conducted searches at Mr Trump’s home at the Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach on 8 August, seizing more than 11,000 documents including about 100 marked as classified.
The employee who was working at Mr Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida was cooperating with the Justice Department and has been interviewed multiple times by federal agents, The Washington Post reported, citing people familiar with the situation.
The witness initially denied handling sensitive documents and in subsequent conversations with agents admitted to moving boxes at Mr Trump’s request.
