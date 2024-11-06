Israel and Netanyahu welcomes Trump win as ‘history’s greatest comeback’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has celebrated Donald Trump’s election win, hailing success for the leader and ally.

Congratulating Republican Trump, Netanyahu said the former president had made “history’s greatest comeback”.

“Your historic return to the White House offers a new beginning for America and a powerful recommitment to the great alliance between Israel and America,” he said in a statement, which was echoed by the leaders of the hard-right nationalist religious parties in his coalition.

The Palestinian militant group Hamas, which has been fighting Israel for more than a year in Gaza, said the election was a matter for the American people, but it called for an end to the “blind support” for Israel from the United States.

“We urge Trump to learn from (President Joe) Biden’s mistakes,” Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri told Reuters.

The outcome is a relief for Netanyahu’s coalition, which has clashed with Biden’s Democratic administration over the conflicts in Gaza and Lebanon that have fuelled protests worldwide and left Israel increasingly isolated internationally.

As the world watched the U.S. election on Tuesday night, Netanyahu took the opportunity to sack his Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, one of the Biden administration’s and the U.S. military’s favoured interlocutors in the government.

“The current administration trusted minister Gallant,” said Ephraim Sneh, a former brigadier general in the Israeli army.

The removal of Gallant, in the middle of a multi-front war that threatens to escalate into a full-scale confrontation with Iran, drew protesters to the streets in Israel but was welcomed by Netanyahu’s camp.

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz ( REUTERS )

Israel Katz, Gallant’s replacement who had been serving as foreign minister, said Trump’s victory would strengthen the alliance with Israel and help to secure return of the 101 hostages still remaining in Gaza.

Trumps win for Israel

The first Trump administration delivered major wins to Netanyahu, when it went against most of the world in recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and accepting Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights.

But it was not clear whether Trump’s new administration will lend the same support in the middle of a war that could directly draw in the United States, said Burcu Ozcelik, a researcher at the Royal United Services Institute in London.

“Topping a complex list of unknowns is how much leverage Trump will have over Netanyahu,” she said.

Despite friction between Netanyahu and Biden, the administration provided unstinting support to Israel since the Hamas attack on Oct. 7, 2023 that triggered the Gaza war.

Israelis light a bonfire during a protest after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has dismissed his popular defense minister Yoav Gallant ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Israel’s settler leaders welcomed Trump’s victory after Biden’s administration imposed sanctions and asset freezes on settler groups and individuals involved in violence against Palestinians in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

“We expect to have an ally standing unconditionally beside us as we fight the battles that are a war on the entire West,” Israel Ganz, chairman of the main Yesha settler council, said in a statement to Reuters.

Underscoring the tensions, around 10 rockets were fired from Lebanon into Israel on Wednesday targeting locations including the coastal city of Tel Aviv with no injuries, the Israeli military said. Israeli media reported that a rocket had landed near Israel’s main Ben Gurion airport.

Nearly two thirds of Israelis believe Trump would be better for Israel than his Democratic Party rival Kamala Harris, according to a survey from the Israel Democracy Institute.

“I think it’s good for Israel,” said Jerusalem resident Nissim Attias. “He proved the last time he was the president, he moved the embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem and everything that he said, he did.”