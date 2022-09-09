Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Trump-backed Pennsylvania GOP candidate prayed for MAGA to ‘seize the power’ on Jan. 6

Mastriano is now Trump’s preferred candidate for governor in Pennsylvania

Eric Garcia
Friday 09 September 2022 17:37
Comments
(Getty Images)

Pennsylvania’s Republican nominee for governor Doug Mastriano reportedly led a prayer for former president Donald Trump to “seize the power” a week before the January 6 riot, Rolling Stone reported.

Mr Mastriano, a state senator, apparently made the remarks during a Zoom call with Christian nationalists.

“I pray that… we’ll seize the power that we had given to us by the Constitution, and as well by You, providentially,” he said. “I pray for the leaders also in the federal government, God, on the Sixth of January that they will rise up with boldness.”

Recommended

On the call, Mr Mastriano held up letters he sent to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Mitch McConnell and prayed for Congress to “disregard” certified election results.

The meeting was part of a “Global Prayer for Election Integrity” that Jim Garlow, a leading figure in the New Apostolic Restoration movement, helped organise. The movement believes that the US government should operate according to Christian biblical principles, since Mr Garlow says “He knows best how government is to function.”

Mr Mastriano was one of the biggest promoters of election conspiracy theories in Pennsylvania after the 2020 presidential election. He paid for buses to go to Washington on 6 January of last year and reportedly crossed the police barricades, though he said he “respected all police lines as I came upon them.”

That earned him the endorsement of Mr Trump in the gubernatorial primary, which Mr Mastriano won easily in May. Mr Trump campaigned with Mr Mastriano--and his preferred Senate candidate Mehmet Oz--in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, and pledged to enact election restrictions if elected.

“We’re gonna fight like hell for voting integrity, and we’re gonna start with voter ID,” he said onstage with Mr Trump.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in