MAGA faithful show up in Pennsylvania for Trump’s first rally since Mar-a-Lago raid

Former president Donald Trump was ostensibly in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania to stump for Republican candidates on the state ballot this November.

But stumping for other Republicans took a notable backseat as the former president defiantly defended himself in his first campaign rally since the FBI executed a search warrant at his Mar-a-Lago home and his most faithful supporters were on hand to show their solidarity with the man they consider the legitimate winner of the 2020 election.

“The Biden administration invaded the home of their chief political opponent who is absolutely destroying him and everyone else in the polls,” Mr Trump said to a rapturous crowd at the Mohegan Sun Arena, which was met with echoing boos. “They’re trying to silence me and more importantly, they are trying to silence you.”

Wilkes-Barre is based in Luzerne County, one of the white working class districts that historically voted for Democrats but Mr Trump flipped in 2016 and in 2020. Mr Trump’s speech was ostensibly meant to be to rally supporters for candidates he endorsed like Senate nominee Dr Mehmet Oz and gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano.

But while they spoke later in the rally, it was clear supporters were there for the Trump show.

“I feel that the FBI, the CIA, the Secret Service, I don’t care who you say. They’re all in bed with the Democrats,” Patty SantaBarbara said after the rally. She and her friend Paola Ciaschetti traveled to Pennsylvania from upstate New York. While she said she didn’t think individual agents were in bed with Democrats, the leaders were.

“There was no reason to go into that man’s house into his wife’s bedroom,” she said.

His words come days after a Justice Department released a court filing that said that it had evidence that government records were likely moved to obstruct its investigation.

The filing also said that the FBI turned up twice as many documents as Mr Trump’s lawyers had turned over and that some documents were so sensitive that the Department of Justice Personnel tasked with reviewing them had to wait for special security clearances.

FBI agents also found 90 folders that once held extremely sensitive documents among the 27 boxes it removed from Mr Trump’s Palm Beach estate.

“They talked about documents not being properly stored,” he said. “Yet they go in and take documents, dump them on the floor, staged a photo shoot and pretend that I had done it like I had put them all over the floor.”

But Mr Trump defended his actions to the crowd.

Michelle came to the rally from Dickson City, Pennsylvania and echoed the sentiment.

“I feel it was odd because they do not want Trump to win,” Michelle told The Independent ahead of the rally. “That’s why they went there when he was on vacation.”

Mr Trump allowed Dr Oz and Mr Mastriano to speak and he criticised Dr Oz’s Democratic opponent, John Fetterman, whom he said dresses “like a teenager getting high in his parents basement.”

“Fetterman supports taxpayer funded drug dens and the complete decriminalization of illegal drugs, including heroin, cocaine, crystal meth and ultra lethal fentanyl,” he said . “And by the way, he takes them himself.”

At the same time, Mr Mastriano, a longtime supporter of the president, who was present in Washington on January 6–though he said he left the Capitol before the violence began –elicited a much bigger applause. Conversely, someone in the audience shouted that Dr Oz was a “RINO”–a Republican in name only–which Marleen Laska echoed after the rally.

“I do not trust that he’s going to do the right thing for America, for America first,” she told The Independent. Nevertheless, she said she planned on voting for him. “I have to vote for him because you know, it’s much better we need to get at least a RINO as opposed to Fetterman.”

The crowd frequently chanted “Lock her up” or interrupted Mr Trump in the middle of his speech to blast Mr Trump’s enemies. The audience often reached a fever pitch and he garnered numerous standing ovations throughout the rally.

The former president also came out swinging against President Joe Biden’s speech this week that decried right-wing extremism.

“There’s only one party that’s waging war in American democracy by censoring free speech. Criminalizing dissent,” he said. “Disarming law-abiding citizens issuing lawless mandates and unconstitutional orders, imprisoning political protesters. That’s what they’re doing rigging elections. weaponizing the Justice Department and the FBI like never ever before and raiding and breaking into the homes of their political opponents. I wonder who that could be.”

At the same time, he also noted how he was beating Mr Biden in polling.

“So I may just have to do it again,” he told the audience.

-Andrew Feinberg contributed to this report.