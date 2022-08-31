Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The first images of documents seized from Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate by FBI agents earlier this month have been released.

In images released as part of a Justice Department court filing late Wednesday evening, markers bearing the reading “secret” and “top secret” are clearly visible, removing all doubt as to whether Donald Trump had classified documents at the unsecured resort and residence where he currently lives.

And in one document marked “secret”, the heading indicates that the contents refer to human source intelligence. There’s no reason such documents would be legally kept in a private residence without the consent and cooperation of the National Archives and likely other agencies, and there’s no indication that Mr Trump had such permission.

