Mar-a-Lago raid: Photos released of top secret documents seized by FBI from Trump’s estate
Human intelligence marking is clearly visible on one heading
The first images of documents seized from Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate by FBI agents earlier this month have been released.
In images released as part of a Justice Department court filing late Wednesday evening, markers bearing the reading “secret” and “top secret” are clearly visible, removing all doubt as to whether Donald Trump had classified documents at the unsecured resort and residence where he currently lives.
And in one document marked “secret”, the heading indicates that the contents refer to human source intelligence. There’s no reason such documents would be legally kept in a private residence without the consent and cooperation of the National Archives and likely other agencies, and there’s no indication that Mr Trump had such permission.
More follows...
