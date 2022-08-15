Trump accuses FBI of stealing his ‘three’ passports in Mar-a-Lago search

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Former president Donald Trump accused the FBI of taking his three passports when it executed a search warrant at his Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida last week.

Mr Trump made the accusation on Truth Social, his networking plaform, Monday afternoon.

“Wow! In the raid by the FBI of Mar-a-Lago, they stole my three passports (one expired), along with everything else,” he said. “This is an assault on a political opponent at a level never seen before in our Country. Third World!”

The former president’s claim comes a week after the FBI executed a search warrant on Mr Trump’s home in Palm Beach.