Trump warns ‘terrible things are going to happen’ as he’s blamed for anti-FBI violence
Donald Trump has warned that “terrible things are going to happen” as he faces the blame for violence and threats directed at FBI agents.
“The country is in a very dangerous position. There is tremendous anger, like I’ve never seen before, over all of the scams, and this new one, years of scams and witch hunts, and now this,” Mr Trump told Fox News Digital.
The former president told the outlet that he “will do whatever” he can “to help the country,” adding that “temperature has to be brought down”.
Trump supporters and his GOP allies reacted with outrage following the search by the FBI last week.
Mr Trump said that Americans are “not going to stand for another scam” as the unsealed search warrant revealed that he’s being investigated for obstruction of justice and possible violations of the Espionage Act.
The FBI recovered 11 sets of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago, Mr Trump’s Florida residence and private club.
More follows...
