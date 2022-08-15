Trump news - live: Rand Paul and GOP face mockery for increasingly fractured Mar-a-Lago raid response
Rolling coverage of the latest developments following the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago
Trump lawyer does not ‘believe’ that secret nuclear documents found at Mar-a-Lago
Donald Trump has called for the FBI return some documents of the documents seized in the search of his Mar-a-Lago home last week.
The former president made the demand in a Truth Social post on Sunday morning, claiming that some of the documents were protected under attorney-client privilege and thus should not have been seized in the first place.
It comes after a report claimed Mr Trump personally appealed to Attorney General Merrick Garland before the FBI warrant behind the raid at Mar-a-Lago was unsealed.
The same report from the New York Times said that a lawyer for Mr Trump had told the Department of Justice (DOJ) in June that all classified material at Mar-a-Lago had been returned.
Mr Trump’s team has contended that all of the documents he brought from the White House to Mar-a-Lago had been declassified - as the FBI warrant suggested he is under investigation for violating the Espionage Act.
Trump asked Merrick Garland: ‘What can I do to reduce the heat?’ before FBI warrant was unsealed, report says
An unnamed source tells The New York Times that Donald Trump attempted to reach out to Merrick Garland personally after the FBI raided his home.
In a message sent from a Trump ally to a top DOJ official, the ex-president reportedly questioned, “What can I do to reduce the heat?”
Many have speculated about the reasoning for the message, as Donald Trump has shown little actual interest in reducing the political firestorm that he kicked off last week by excoriating the Department of Justice for the raid.
Read more from The Independent’s Gustaf Kilander:
Trump reportedly asked Garland ‘What can I do to reduce the heat?’ after FBI raid
‘The country is on fire,’ Trump allegedly told Garland
ICYMI: Trump surges with 2024 primary voters
Donald Trump is surging with Republican voters after the FBI raided his home at Mar-a-Lago.
A new Morning Consult poll taken after Monday’s news broke found that as many as 10 per cent of likely primary voters may have just swung in his favour.
Read more from The Independent’s Graeme Massie:
FBI raid gave Trump a 10-point boost over DeSantis, poll shows
Federal agents removed 11 sets of documents that were marked as classified
ICYMI: Rand Paul mocked for call to repeal Espionage Act cited in Trump FBI warrant
Kentucky Sen Rand Paul is under fire after he called for the Espionage Act, a controversial piece of legislation which has been used to punish whistleblowers like Chelsea Manning, to be repealed in response to the news that Donald Trump is being investigated for potentially violating it.
Many users pointed out that it was the first time the libertarian Kentuckian had ever mentioned the legislation on Twitter — and that the Act’s past use does not justify the mishandling of important government secrets, including information about nuclear technology that the Washington Post reported was among the documents the DOJ hoped to find at Mar-a-Lago.
Read more from The Independent’s Gustaf Kilander:
Rand Paul mocked for call to repeal Espionage Act cited in Trump FBI warrant
‘The espionage act was abused from the beginning to jail dissenters of WWI. It is long past time to repeal this egregious affront to the 1st Amendment,’ Paul tweets
Trump-backed candidate says he’s glad voters know he threated ex-wife with a gun
Herschel Walker, the Trump-backed candidate in the Georgia Senate race whose campaign has been upturned by a cascade of embarrassing revelations, says in a new interview that he’s glad that Democrats are running ads about him threatening his ex-wife’s life.
In a bizarre interview with a right-wing podcaster, Mr Walker asserted that the anecdote of him threatening to shoot his then-wife makes him look like a “warrior”.
Watch below:
ICYMI: Trump demands FBI return documents to Mar-a-Lago
Donald Trump is calling on the Justice Department to hand over some of the documents seized on Monday in a raid of his Mar-a-Lago resort and residence in Florida.
In a Truth Social post, the former president reacted to a Fox News report which stated on Saturday that the FBI had informed Mr Trump’s team following the raid that some of the documents they seized were protected under attorney-client privilige.
“Oh great! It has just been learned that the FBI, in its now famous raid of Mar-a-Lago, took boxes of privileged “attorney-client” material, and also “executive” privileged material, which they knowingly should not have taken. By copy of this TRUTH, I respectfully request that these documents be immediately returned to the location from which they were taken. Thank you!” wrote Mr Trump on Sunday.
Read more:
Trump demands FBI return documents to Mar-a-Lago
Former president reacts to report that FBI seized priviliged documents
ICYMI: Mar-a-Lago footage subpoenaed by DoJ sparks speculation Trump may still have some classified documents
A new subpoena from the Justice Department is raising the question: Is the DOJ done retrieving potentially classified material from Mar-a-Lago?
The New York Times reports that investigators from the Justice Department subpoenaed video from a 60-day period “including views from outside the storage room” where the documents in question were being kept.
“According to a person briefed on the matter, the footage showed that, after one instance in which Justice Department officials were in contact with Mr. Trump’s team, boxes were moved in and out of the room,” the Times’s Maggie Haberman reported.
If true, it means that investigators could be on the lookout for further materials removed from the White House apparently without authorization.
Read more from The Independent’s Graeme Massie:
Mar-a-Lago footage sparks speculation Trump may still have some classified documents
Video from 60-day period included ‘views from outside the storage room’, according to report
John Bolton tears latest Trump documents defence to shreds
Former National Security Adviser John Bolton, one of the highest-ranking ex-officials in the Trump administration who had access to documents at the highest levels of classification, said on Sunday that allies of Donald Trump who claim that the ex-president issued a “standing order” to declassify any materials removed from the White House are lying.
Mr Bolton responded to the claim, raised by Kash Patel and others, in an interview with CBS’s Face the Nation.
”This is likely a lie,” he said. “I was never aware of any such order. Never heard of it. Never heard of it after I left. I have no reason to believe it exists.”
“Was this supposed order ever memorialized by the White House counsel? What about by the National Security Council? If so, where is it? And is [Trump] aware that declassifying leaves those documents open to [Freedom of Information Act] requests? It is also a huge logistical task that does not seem to have happened.”
Rick Scott joins Republicans in denigrating FBI after Mar-a-Lago raid
Sen Rick Scott, a member of Senate GOP leadership, is joining the ranks of Trump supporters angry at the Justice Department for raiding the home of the former president to obtain illegally-retained classified materials.
In a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland, Mr Scott wrote this week that “[t]he American people are justifiably alarmed by the conduct of your agencies”.
His comments come as other Republicans like Dan Crenshaw have complained that the GOP’s sudden intense criticism of the FBI makes the party look unserious.
Marjorie Taylor Greene goes on unhinged rant against Democrats
Marjorie Taylor Greene has gone on another rant about her political enemies, and is now claiming that America is a “fallen country”.
Her rhetoric, posted online by a Democratic-aligned opposition research group, contrasts sharply with the four-year-plus insistence of Donald Trump that he “made America great again” during his presidency. Mr Trump famously also ran under the slogan “Keep America Great” in 2020.
Intel committee Democrat says he’s seen ‘no evidence’ Trump declassified docs at Mar-a-Lago
Rep Adam Schiff, a Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, confirmed on Sunday that his panel has seen no evidence to support arguments from Donald Trump’s allies that he ordered the declassification of large amounts of documents that were seized from his home by FBI agents last week.
Mr Schiff threw cold water on the theory, which posits that a president cannot be investigated for illegal retention of classified materials because of the power of a president to order those documents declassified. Notably, former presidents do not have that same power.
Watch below:
