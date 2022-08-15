✕ Close Trump lawyer does not ‘believe’ that secret nuclear documents found at Mar-a-Lago

Donald Trump has called for the FBI return some documents of the documents seized in the search of his Mar-a-Lago home last week.

The former president made the demand in a Truth Social post on Sunday morning, claiming that some of the documents were protected under attorney-client privilege and thus should not have been seized in the first place.

It comes after a report claimed Mr Trump personally appealed to Attorney General Merrick Garland before the FBI warrant behind the raid at Mar-a-Lago was unsealed.

The same report from the New York Times said that a lawyer for Mr Trump had told the Department of Justice (DOJ) in June that all classified material at Mar-a-Lago had been returned.

Mr Trump’s team has contended that all of the documents he brought from the White House to Mar-a-Lago had been declassified - as the FBI warrant suggested he is under investigation for violating the Espionage Act.