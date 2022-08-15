Former Trump White House attorney subpoenaed in Justice Department Jan 6 investigation
Eric Herschmann previously testified to Jan 6 committee in the House
A former White House attorney who opposed the Trump campaign’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election has received a subpoena in the Justice Department’s investigation into January 6.
Eric Herschmann was subpoenaed on Monday with an order to testify before a grand jury. He previously testified under oath to the House select committee investigation January 6.
The DoJ investigation previously saw testimony from Marc Short, a top aide to former Vice President Mike Pence, and has increasingly become focused on the top levels of the Trump administration in recent months. Hundreds of Americans who participated in the attack on Congress have been indicted and convicted in the investigation so far.
More follows...
