David McCormick concedes to Dr Oz in Pennsylvania’s GOP senate primary election

Former hedge fund CEO David McCormick has conceded the Republican primary election for a US Senate seat in Pennsylvania to celebrity surgeon and television wellness expert Mehmet Oz, who is now set to face Democratic candidate John Fetterman in a fall general election in the battleground state.

Mr McCormick, speaking at an election event in the state on 3 June, said he called Dr Oz to concede after trailing the TV personality in a statewide recount of the votes in the closely watched primary race.

Prior to the recount, Dr Oz was leading Mr McCormick by fewer than 1,000 votes among the more than 1.3 million ballots cast in the 17 May primary race, triggering an automatic recount.

Mr McCormick’s departure now sets up a general election between now-GOP candidate Oz and Mr Fetterman, the state’s lieutenant governor, for control of a seat that could determine the balance of Congress and control of the upper chamber.

Dr Oz, whose controversial segments on The Oprah Winfrey Show and his own daytime programme have faced widespread scrutiny for promoting pseudoscience and misinformation-as-entertainment, joins a wave of GOP figures who have embraced Donald Trump’s “America First” agenda and earned the former president’s endorsement.

He made a surprise turn into Pennsylvania politics last year, supporting a range of current right-wing platforms – including firing White House medical adviser Dr Anthony Fauci, supporting the US Supreme Court overturning Roe v Wade and protections for Second Amendment rights – despite his previous support for abortion access and self-description as a “Teddy Roosevelt Republican”.

Like Mr McCormick, he moved to Pennsylvania in order to quality to run for office there.

