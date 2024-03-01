E Jean Carroll lawyers accuse Trump of trying to dodge paying the $83.3m he owes her

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

E Jean Carroll’s legal team has filed an opposition to former president Donald Trump’s recent attempt to delay paying the $83.3m payment owed from her recently won defamation suit.

The opposition came after lawyers for Mr Trump filed a motion pushing the judge to delay enforcement of the huge payment.

In a 36-page court filing on Thursday, Ms Carroll’s attorneys argued that Mr Trump has no grounds for the delay.

“The reasoning Trump offers in seeking this extraordinary relief boils down to nothing more than ‘trust me,’” the filing states. “He doesn’t offer any information about his finances or the nature and location of his assets. He doesn’t specify what percentage of his assets are liquid or explain how Carroll might go about collecting.”

Ms Carroll’s legal team expressed concern that the former president — who is currently embroiled in a wide range of legal disputes — might not have enough cash to pay up.

“He doesn’t even acknowledge the risks that now accompany his financial situation, from a half billion-dollar judgment obtained by the New York Attorney General to the 91 felony charges that might end his career as a businessman permanently,” the filing states.

“He simply asks the Court to ‘trust me’ and offers, in a case with an $83.3 million judgment against him, the court filing equivalent of a paper napkin; signed by the least trustworthy of borrowers,” it states.

In January, a jury ruled that Mr Trump had defamed Ms Carroll after she publicly accused him of raping her in a department store dressing room in the mid-1990s.

Mr Trump denied the allegations, claiming he had "never met that person in my life,” and even told The Hill in 2019 “She’s not my type,” implying Ms Carroll wasn’t attractive enough for the assault to have occurred.

Attorneys for Mr Trump filed a motion for a mistrial after the jury ruled in Ms Carroll’s favour, but a federal judge denied the motion, calling it “entirely pointless.”

In a Good Morning America interview after the decision, Ms Carroll said she planned to spend the $83.3m on “something Donald Trump hates.”

“If it’ll cause him pain for me to give money to certain things, that’s my intent,” she said.