E Jean Carroll vows to use $83m defamation damages on ‘something Trump hates’

E Jean Carroll has vowed to use $83m defamation damages on "something Donald Trump hates."

The writer, whom the former president was found liable for having sexually assaulted, told Good Morning America on Monday (29 January): “If it’ll cause him pain for me to give money to certain things, that’s my intent.”

In Ms Carroll’s first civil trial against Donald Trump in May 2023, a jury found him liable for sexual abuse and defamation and awarded her $5m in damages.

On 26 January, a jury in a second trial awarded her $83m for punitive and compensatory damages.