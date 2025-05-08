Trump pulls U.S. attorney nominee after pushback from GOP Senators

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump has withdrawn the nomination of Ed Martin to serve as the U.S. attorney for Washington.

The withdrawal of Martin, who has served as the interim U.S. attorney, comes after pushback from Republican Senators. North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis announced Tuesday that he would not support Martin’s nomination because of his support for rioters involved in the January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.

“We have somebody else that will be great,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office on Thursday. “I just want to say, Ed is unbelievable, and hopefully we can bring him into, whether it’s DOJ or whatever, in some capacity.”

“To me it was disappointing, I’ll be honest. I have to be straight,” the president added. “I was disappointed, a lot of people were disappointed, but that’s the way it works sometimes … We felt ... it would be hard, and we have somebody else we’ll be announcing over the next two days who’s gonna be great.”

Martin has used his authority to get revenge on Trump’s opponents as he has threatened to investigate Democrats, academic institutions, and some critics of billionaire and Trump adviser Elon Musk. He has also worked to pick apart the January 6 investigation.

Tillis, an important Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee, blocked Martin’s path to confirmation as the panel would now be tied at 11 votes each, as all 10 Democrats on the committee opposed his nomination.

Martin is a conservative attorney who backed Trump’s 2020 Stop the Steal movement, pushed for lesser sentencing of January 6 defendants, and has appeared on Russian state media on several occasions.

“Most of my concerns are related to January 6,” said Tillis on Tuesday.

California Democratic Senator Adam Schiff took to X to criticise Martin as someone who has “abused his position as interim U.S. Attorney to advance a dangerous agenda that places the president’s personal interests above those of the public, tramples the rule of law, and puts our democracy at risk.”

More follows...