Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder honored Bruce Springsteen with a song at his Pittsburg concert in an apparent dig at Donald Trump just hours after the president savaged Springsteen for criticizing him on stage.

Vedder didn’t mention Trump’s name, but he sang Springsteen’s ballad “My City of Ruins” from the album Rising at the concert last Friday with the refrain: “Rise up, rise up.“ Springsteen wrote “My City of Ruins” lamenting the deterioration of Asbury Park in New Jersey, but it also became a song of hope after 9/11.

Last week “The Boss” attacked Trump on stage in a lead up to the same song as he kicked off his current European tour.

Eddie Vedder and Donald Trump: Politics is going rock ‘n’ roll as Pearl Jam frontman Vedder sang Bruce Springsteen’s ‘My City in Ruins’ after Trump attacked ‘The Boss.’ ( Getty )

“In my home, the America I love, the America I’ve written about, and has been a beacon of hope and liberty for 250 years, is currently in the hands of a corrupt, incompetent, and treasonous administration,” Springsteen said at his concert in Manchester, England, urging his audience to “rise with us, raise your voices against the authoritarianism, and let freedom ring.”

Trump, 78, quickly slammed Springsteen, 75, as a “dried up old prune,” “highly overrated,” and an “obnoxious jerk” in a Truth Social post Friday.

Trump later also called in a post for an investigation into Springsteen, Beyonce, Oprah and U2 frontman Bono for endorsing his opponent Kamala Harris in the presidential campaign, calling support for Harris or the Democrats somehow “illegal.”

“I am going to call for a major investigation into this matter,” Trump wrote.

In a separate post, Trump also noted: “Has anyone noticed that, since I said, ‘I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT,’ she’s no longer ‘HOT?'” He attacked her for criticizing his policies in the past.

The American Federation of Musicians issued a statement supporting the artists

We “will not remain silent as two of our members – Bruce Springsteen and Taylor Swift—are singled out and personally attacked by the President of the United States,” read the statement from AFM President Tino Gagliardi.

“Bruce Springsteen and Taylor Swift are not just brilliant musicians, they are role models and inspirations to millions of people in the United States and across the world.”