As voters head to the polls, most of the political attention will be on the race for Virginia governor, where Democrat Terry McAuliffe is trying to return to the office he left four years ago but is facing a tougher than expected challenge from Republican business executive Glenn Youngkin.

While polls show that the race is essentially tied, Virginia Senator Tim Kaine, a former governor of the state, told The Independent that he believes it will be a narrow win for Mr McAuliffe and that early votes cast before election day will be the deciding factor.

Mr McAuliffe has been trying to link Mr Youngkin to former President Donald Trump, hoping Democrats’ dislike for Mr Trump will motivate them to go to the polls. Mr Youngkin has been focusing on how racial inequality is taught in school as school boards have become a hotbed of partisan rancour in Virginia.

Both parties are looking at the race as a bellwether and will be looking for clues about how next year’s midterm elections might pan out.

Democratic Governor Phil Murphy is running for reelection in New Jersey against Republican challenger Jack Ciattarelli. Polls have revealed that Mr Murphy is ahead, but the dropping approval ratings for President Joe Biden in the largely Democratic state has become a worry.

Mayors will also be elected in New York City, Buffalo – where a socialist could be elected to lead a large US city for the first time in decades – Atlanta, Boston, and Miami.