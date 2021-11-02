Election Day 2021 – live: Biden faces perilous test as voters head to polls in Virginia, NYC and across US
Follow the latest updates
Related video: Election day in Virginia: Your guide to voting
As voters head to the polls, most of the political attention will be on the race for Virginia governor, where Democrat Terry McAuliffe is trying to return to the office he left four years ago but is facing a tougher than expected challenge from Republican business executive Glenn Youngkin.
While polls show that the race is essentially tied, Virginia Senator Tim Kaine, a former governor of the state, told The Independent that he believes it will be a narrow win for Mr McAuliffe and that early votes cast before election day will be the deciding factor.
Mr McAuliffe has been trying to link Mr Youngkin to former President Donald Trump, hoping Democrats’ dislike for Mr Trump will motivate them to go to the polls. Mr Youngkin has been focusing on how racial inequality is taught in school as school boards have become a hotbed of partisan rancour in Virginia.
Both parties are looking at the race as a bellwether and will be looking for clues about how next year’s midterm elections might pan out.
Democratic Governor Phil Murphy is running for reelection in New Jersey against Republican challenger Jack Ciattarelli. Polls have revealed that Mr Murphy is ahead, but the dropping approval ratings for President Joe Biden in the largely Democratic state has become a worry.
Mayors will also be elected in New York City, Buffalo – where a socialist could be elected to lead a large US city for the first time in decades – Atlanta, Boston, and Miami.
What to look for: Virginia
In 2008, Barack Obama became the first Democrat to win Virginia in a presidential race since 1964. Democrats have won every presidential vote in the state since Mr Obama’s victory. Mr Biden won last year by 10 points.
But during the first year of Mr Obama’s presidency, Virginia voters elected a Republican governor, Bob McDonnell, and Republicans now hope Mr Youngkin can repeat the win in the first year of Mr Biden’s presidency.
But Mr Younkin needs to garner some support in the largely Democratic Washington, DC suburbs of Northern Virginia to stand a chance, as well as turning out the Trump-loving Republican base.
Mr McAuliffe has been trying to link Mr Youngkin to former President Donald Trump, hoping Democrats’ dislike for Mr Trump will motivate them to go to the polls. Mr Youngkin has been focusing on how racial inequality is taught in school as school boards have become a hotbed of partisan rancour in Virginia.
Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Tuesday’s elections across the US
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies