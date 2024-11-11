Trump set to announce Elise Stefanik as his UN ambassador

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Donald Trump is set to select New York Representative Elise Stefanik as the US ambassador to the United Nations, according to reports.

The 40-year-old GOP lawmaker is said to have accepted the president-elect’s offer after Trump made a statement to the New York Post on Sunday evening.

“I am honored to nominate Chairwoman Elise Stefanik to serve in my Cabinet as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations. Elise is an incredibly strong, tough, and smart America First fighter,” Trump told the outlet.

Two sources familiar with the matter first told CNN on Sunday evening that Trump had offered Stefanik the ambassadorial role, moments before the congresswoman confirmed her hire.

“I am truly honored to earn President Trump’s nomination to serve in his Cabinet as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations,” she said in a statement confirming her acceptance of the role to The Post.

Trump greets New York Representative Elise Stefanik during a campaign event in Concord, New Hampshire, on January 19, 2024 ( AFP via Getty Images )

“During my conversation with President Trump, I shared how deeply humbled I am to accept his nomination and that I look forward to earning the support of my colleagues in the United States Senate.”

She added: “President Trump’s historic landslide election has given hope to the American people and is a reminder that brighter days are ahead — both at home and abroad.

“America continues to be the beacon of the world, but we expect and must demand that our friends and allies be strong partners in the peace we seek.”

Stefanik marks one of the first of three official hires of Trump’s incoming administration after he secured a historic second term last week. The Republican candidate surpassed the threshold of 270 Electoral College votes early on Wednesday after clinching several must-win swing states.

Trump has announced the rehire of Tom Homan, the former US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) acting director in his first term, as his “Border Csar,” he wrote on Truth Social late on Sunday evening.

Susie Wiles, the former co-chair of the Trump campaign, has been appointed Trump’s chief of staff.

The Independent has contacted both Trump and Stefanik’s representatives for more information.