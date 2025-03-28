Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

New York Representative Elise Stefanik said Thursday she is “proud to be a team player” after Donald Trump withdrew her nomination for U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations so she’ll remain in Congress to help further the GOP agenda.

“I was honored to have earned that nomination by President Trump, and I'm proud to be one of his top allies on Capitol Hill,” she told Fox News in an interview Thursday night.

“I have been proud to be a team player, the president knows that. He and I had multiple conversations today, and we are committed to delivering results on behalf of the American people. And as always, I'm committed to delivering results on behalf of my constituents,” she said.

Trump announced the decision keeping Stefanik in Congress on Truth Social earlier in the day Thursday, apparently suddenly more concerned about Republicans’ tight 218-213 majority in the House, and concerned about a special election to replace her if she left her seat for the ambassador role.

He noted it was “essential” Republicans maintained every one of their seats in Congress, and advance what he called his “America First Agenda.”

Just days before Trump announced his change of heart regarding Stefanik, a Democrat grabbed a startling victory to become a state senator in a special election in a Pennsylvania red district that Trump won by 15 points.

open image in gallery Rep. Elise Stefanik testifies early this year on Capitol Hill during a Senate Committee on Foreign Relations hearing on what was to be her pending confirmation to be America’s United Nations ambassador ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Earlier on Thursday, Stefanik had come before members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee for a nomination hearing and was awaiting votes on whether her nomination would be advanced to the full upper chamber.

Stefanik denied on Fox the suggestion that her withdrawn nomination represented any fear of Republican weakness in Congress, or a “sign that the Trump agenda isn’t working,” branding such claims by Democrats as “desperate political posturing.”

“President Trump has historic approval ratings, as well as congressional Republicans [who] have historic approval ratings right now,” she said. “So this is a Democrat party that is in absolute free fall. Democrats are failing to unify, versus Republicans, who are defying all political odds.”

open image in gallery New York Rep. Elise Stefanik appears with Donald Trump at a rally ( AFP via Getty Images )

“We are defying what the media is saying and continuing to pass these important agenda items, which we will do in the House, working through the Senate, and the president will be there to sign them.”

Trump earlier hailed Stefanik as “absolutely fantastic,” adding that he didn’t want to “take a chance on anyone else” in a special election that would be held if she were to give up her House seat to take up the ambassadorial post.

“There are others that can do a good job at the United Nations,” he said on Truth Social.

“Therefore, Elise will stay in Congress, rejoin the House Leadership Team, and continue to fight for our amazing American People. Speaker Johnson is thrilled! I look forward to the day when Elise is able to join my Administration in the future.”

open image in gallery Rep. Elise Stefanik prepares to testify early this year at a Senate Committee on Foreign Relations hearing on what was to be her pending confirmation to become America’s United Nations ambassador ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Speaking on Fox Stefanik vowed to continue to be a vocal supporter of Trump and his agenda — and noted she would no longer be constrained by her pending confirmation.

“The good news ... is because I'm not pending confirmation, the American people will be hearing a lot more from me, because you're limited in what you can say when you are pending confirmation,” Stefanik said.

“So I'm glad to have joined Fox today, as I will continue to do, and just look forward to sharing my voice, as I always have — being one of the top fighters and top allies on behalf of President Trump on behalf of the American people and on behalf of my district, standing up for our principles,” she added.