Nearly 40 percent of Americans say they would back Musk’s third party if he creates one, poll finds

Around 40 percent of Americans say they would back Elon Musk if he created a third political party to challenge the Republicans and the Democrats, a new poll has found.

According to the survey, conducted by Quantus Insights, 14 percent of voters said they would be "very likely" to support or vote for a political body launched by the Tesla boss, while 26 percent said they would be "somewhat likely."

Another 38 percent said they were not likely to support Musk, while 22 percent replied that they were “unsure.”

It comes after the world’s richest man claimed he would launch “the America Party” in response to Donald Trump’s “One Big, Beautiful Bill,” which he described as “insane.” A disagreement over the bill between the two men led to an explosive online fallout last month.

Around 40 percent of Americans say they would back Elon Musk if he created a third political party to challenge the Republicans and the Democrats, a new poll has found

Lawmakers voted to pass the bill Thursday and it is set to be signed by the president on Friday.

"Our country needs an alternative to the Democrat-Republican uniparty so that the people actually have a VOICE,” Musk wrote in a string of X posts Monday. “Great day for some … fireworks,” he wrote on Friday, adding two fire emojis.

Quantus Insights’ poll was conducted between June 30-July 2 among 1,000 registered voters, with a 3 percent margin of error.

The pollster highlighted that, though 40 percent of respondents were in favor of Musk’s hypothetical third party, the result was unsurprising. In 2023, a Gallup poll found that 63 percent of Americans supported an alternative third political party.

The survey also revealed clear divides across party lines and demographics, with male Republicans appearing to be the most interested in a party launched by Musk.

The world's richest man claimed he would launch 'the America Party' in response to President Donald Trump's 'One Big, Beautiful Bill,' which he has described as 'insane.' A disagreement over the bill between the two men led to an explosive online fallout last month

Some 23 percent of Republican men said they are "very likely" and 34 percent say "somewhat likely" to back the America Party, and over half (57 percent) expressed openness to Musk as a political brand.

Nearly half (47 percent) of independent men said they were likely to support the America Party.

Quantus noted that “skepticism remains high among older and Democratic voters but the signal is clear: a large slice of the electorate is open to something new, something disruptive.”

“This is not about Musk. It’s about the growing sense that the existing order is failing to represent the country as it truly is, or wants to be,” the pollster said.