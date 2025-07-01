Trump ally and mega investor launches PAC to go against Musk’s political ambitions - and takes jab at Tesla in its name

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A mega investor and ally of President Donald Trump has launched a super PAC to challenge Elon Musk’s political ambitions.

James Fishback, a former Department of Government Efficiency adviser, launched the FSD PAC Tuesday to counter Musk’s “antics.”

FSD, a swipe at Tesla’s “Full Self Driving,” stands for “Full Support for Donald”, and its goal is to ensure that Musk doesn’t undermine or weaken Trump’s hold over the Republican party, according to Politico.

“There’s real frustration in our movement with Elon and his antics,” Fishback told the outlet. “I’m a big believer in what he’s doing in the private sector. But when it comes to politics, he’s dead wrong on this.”

Fishback, 30, stepped back from DOGE after Musk’s outbursts on X about the president, where the Tesla CEO claimed Trump is in the Epstein files and attacked the Big, Beautiful Bill.

open image in gallery Investor and Trump ally James Fishback, a former DOGE adviser, has launched the FSD PAC to counter Elon Musk’s ‘antics.’ Its goal is to ensure that Musk doesn’t undermine or weaken Trump’s hold over the Republican party. ( @fshbck/Instagram )

Musk threatened to create his own political party as the feud between him and Trump reignited this week over the spending bill.

“If this insane spending bill passes, the America Party will be formed the next day,” Musk wrote on X.

Where Musk follows through on plans to fund third-party hopefuls to challenge Trump-endorsed candidates, FSD will step in to counter the world’s richest man, Fishback said.

“If Elon actually launches a new party to take down Trump, I’m starting a Super PAC to defend the MAGA candidates he targets,” Fishback wrote in a post on X. “I’ll need your help to stop this sabotage of President Trump’s winning agenda.”

The investor is putting $1 million of his own money into FSD in a display of loyalty to Trump, he said on X.

open image in gallery The FSD PAC takes a swipe at Tesla’s ‘Full Self Driving,’ and stands for ‘Full Support for Donald’ after Musk threatened to launch his own political party. ( AFP/Getty )

Fishback is the founder of investment firm Azoria Partners, which launched at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

He was the mastermind behind plans to deliver DOGE dividends, where some savings gleaned from cuts would be given back to the taxpayer. Uncertainty surrounds the proposal now that Musk and Fishback have stepped away from DOGE.

In an interview last year, Fishback told MarketWatch his success grew from his humble beginnings as the son of a bus driver and a Colombian immigrant.

“In ten years, I went from helping my dad sell watermelons on the side of the road to generating over $100 million in trading profits,” he told the outlet.

Still, despite Fishback’s efforts, GOP insiders aren’t too worried about Musk’s potential meddling in races, given his failed attempt to influence the outcome of the Wisconsin Supreme Court race in April.

“He’s finished, done, gone. He polls terribly. People hate him,” an anonymous GOP operative previously told Politico before Musk officially exited the White House. “He’d go to Wisconsin thinking he can buy people’s votes, wear the cheese hat, act like a 9-year-old. ... It doesn’t work. It’s offensive to people.”