Elon Musk breaks silence after MAGA influencer claims he’s fathered 13th child

Elon Musk broke his silence after MAGA influencer Ashley St. Clair claimed to have given birth to the tech billionaire’s 13th child.

St. Clair, 26, sent Musk’s X platform into a frenzy last week after alleging that the pair share a five-month-old child.

Musk, 53, is yet to directly respond to St. Clair, and instead went on a social media tirade in the early hours of Monday, seemingly every other issue in his crosshairs except these latest claims that he has become a father once again.

The Tesla CEO attacked wokeness in video games, touted his Department of Government Efficiency, shared a post by the satirical right-wing news outlet where St. Clair used to write, The Babylon Bee, and responded to a photo of his ex-partner Shivon Zilis, with whom he shares twins.

On Saturday, Musk shared a one-word reply to an X user who reposted a screenshot of a tweet by St. Clair in 2020 joking that she wanted a “marriage proposal” from the Silicon Valley stalwart.

“Ashley St. Clair plotted for HALF A DECADE to ensnare Elon Musk,” they captioned the post.

Musk replied: “Whoa.”

open image in gallery St. Clair, 26, broadcast that Elon Musk was the alleged father of her child on Friday ( @stclairashley/X )

St. Clair called Musk out for responding to so-called “smears” rather than directly communicating with her.

“Elon, we have been trying to communicate for the past several days, and you have not responded,” she wrote in a now-deleted tweet. “When are you going to reply to us instead of publicly responding to smears from an individual who just posted photos of me in underwear at 15 years old?’”

In another tweet, St. Clair claimed that Musk privately acknowledged her accusations after a phone call “months ago”.

Brian Glicklich, St. Clair’s representative, shared a statement on Saturday night in a post on X noting that they “are waiting for Elon to publicly acknowledge his parental role with Ashley.”

Last week, St. Clair broadcast that Musk was the alleged father of the child after an undisclosed tabloid news outlet forced her hand.

“Five months ago, I welcomed a new baby into the world. Elon Musk is the father,” she tweeted on Friday night. “I have not previously disclosed this to protect our child’s privacy and safety, but in recent days it has become clear that tabloid media intends to do so, regardless of the harm it will cause.”

St. Clair did not detail which media organization was seeking information about her and her child and she has not provided evidence that the child she says she shares with Musk exists.

open image in gallery Musk issued a one-word response to claims he’s fathered his 13th child ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

However, in a new interview with the New York Post, she shared further details about the alleged romance and resulting pregnancy.

“I was told to keep it secret. I was being asked to keep it a secret forever,” she said. “I was completely isolated during my pregnancy. Every part of my career and everything I used to do I couldn’t do anymore. I was told not to tell anybody.”

Text messages between St. Clair and Jared Birchall, Musk’s money manager, viewed by The Post, appeared to show that she had complied with Musk’s wish to be left off the birth certificate.

Despite the secrecy, she says that her initial impression of the world’s richest man was positive. “Musk was very funny. He was smart. He was very down to earth,” she said.

St. Clair claimed that Musk “slid into her DMs” on X in May 2023. She was then invited to San Francisco where, at the age of 24, she met Musk at X HQ. Their relationship allegedly blossomed from there until St. Clair became pregnant, she says.