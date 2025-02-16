MAGA influencer Ashley St Clair claims she had child with Elon Musk five months ago

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A right-wing influencer claims she is the mother of billionaire Elon Musk’s 13th child, according to a post she wrote on X.

Ashley St Clair, a 26-year-old Maga writer, said on Friday night that she and Musk share a five-month-old child.

“Five months ago, I welcomed a new baby into the world. Elon Musk is the father,” she wrote. “I have not previously disclosed this to protect our child’s privacy and safety, but in recent days it has become clear that tabloid media intends to do so, regardless of the harm it will cause.”

St Clair did not detail which media organization was seeking information about her and her child. News organisations typically will request comment from subjects prior to a story’s publication, which may explain how St Clair learned that a story about her alleged child with the world’s wealthiest man was in the works.

“I intend to allow our child to grow in a normal and safe environment. For that reason, I ask that the media honor our child’s privacy, and refrain from invasive reporting,” St Clair added.

open image in gallery Ashley St Clair claims she is the mother of Elon Musk’s 13th child ( Getty/@stclairashley/X )

St Clair has not provided evidence that the child she says she shares with Musk exists. The Independent has requested comment from Musk.

Brian Glicklich, St Clair’s representative, shared a statement on Saturday night in a post on X that claimed his client and Musk “have been privately working towards the creation of an agreement about raising their child for some time.”

“It is disappointing that a tabloid reporter, who repeatedly ambushed Ashley and her family, made it impossible to complete that process confidentially,” Glicklich said.

“We are waiting for Elon to publicly acknowledge his parental role with Ashley, to end unwarranted speculation, and Ashley trusts that Elon intends to finish their agreement quickly, in the best interests of the wellbeing and security of the child they share,” he added.

In an interview with The New York Post published Saturday, St Clair claimed that Musk “slid into her DMs” on X in May 2023. She told the outlet that she met Musk for the first time in San Francisco when she was 24 and their romance grew from there.

Musk has been posting regularly on X since St Clair went public with her claims, including responding to a picture of Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis, with whom he has twins Strider and Azure.

“Lil loves of my life,” Zilis wrote.

Musk — who is currently orchestrating mass purges of federal government agencies and the firings of thousands of civilian workers under Donald Trump’s administration — replied to the photo Saturday evening with the smiling face with hearts emoji.

His only apparent public recognition of St Clair’s announcement came in the form of a reply to far-right activist Milo Yiannopoulos, who claimed St Clair “plotted” to “ensnare” Musk.

The billionaire replied “whoa” on Saturday evening.

open image in gallery St Clair claims she met Musk in 2023 after he ‘slid into her DMs’ ( Alex Brandon/AP )

The writer isn’t the only Musk mother who wants privacy for her child; Grimes, a singer who shares three children with Musk, appeared dismayed when she learned that her ex was parading one of their children around in front of reporters inside the Oval Office.

Earlier this week, Musk appeared at a press event in the Oval Office, swiping the spotlight from President Trump to offer his opinions to reporters. During the event, Musk’s child, X, milled around the room.

X’s mother, Grimes, learned about her son’s appearance on global media after an X user complimented her parenting.

“He should not be in public like this,” Grimes wrote. “I did not see this, thank u for alerting me. But I’m glad he was polite. Sigh.”

The former couple have two other children together, who both have unusual names; Exa Dark Sideræl, three, and Techno Mechanicus, two.

open image in gallery President Trump listens as Elon Musk, joined by his son X, speaks in the Oval Office ( AP )

Musk has been a vocal proponent of human propagation. In 2023, he wrote that having “children should be incentivized.”

“We must create the next generation of humans or spiral into oblivion,” Musk said.

Musk and his first wife, fantasy and sci-fi author Justine Wilson, had their first child, Nevada Alexander Musk, in 2002, but the child died from sudden infant death syndrome at 10 weeks. The couple later had twins, Griffin and Vivian, in 2004, and then a set of triples — Kai, Saxon, and Damian — in 2006.

Vivian is trans and has publicly criticized her father both for his parenting and for his far-right views. She said she no longer wants to be associated with Musk, who has said his daughter is figuratively “dead.”

She uses her mother’s last name.

Grimes has publicly shared her support for Vivian, saying in a post on X that she is “forever endlessly proud” of her.