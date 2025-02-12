Elon Musk’s four-year-old son X Æ A-Xii appeared to tell a crowd in Donald Trump’s Oval Office press conference “shut your mouth” as he made a surprise appearance alongside the billionaire on Tuesday, 11 February.

The father-of-12 paraded his son as the US president signed an executive order to bolster the Department of Government Efficiency’s powers in government.

X was seen mimicking Musk’s gestures and picking his nose before wiping it on the Resolute desk, gifted to President Rutherford Hayes by Queen Victoria in 1880 and used by nearly every president since.