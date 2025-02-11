Elon Musk's young son appeared to copy his father's hand gesture as the billionaire made a surprise appearance in the Oval Office with Donald Trump.

The US president signed an executive order giving the father-of-twelve more power to downsize the federal government by requiring agencies to cooperate with his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) in slashing staff numbers and severely limiting any replacements.

Mr Trump described X Æ A-Xii Musk, four, whom he shares with singer Grimes, as a "high IQ individual."

The youngster could be seen clasping his hands together in a similar manner to his father.