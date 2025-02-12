Father-of-12 Elon Musk admits ‘we all make mistakes’ on condoms

Elon Musk admitted “we all make mistakes” when he was pressed about claims made on X and by the White House about condoms being sent to Gaza.

The father-of-12 made his comments in front of his young son X, who joined him in the Oval Office alongside president Donald Trump.

Musk told reporters: “Well, first of all, some of the things that I say will be incorrect and should be corrected. So nobody’s going to bat a thousand. I mean, any, you know, we will make mistakes but will act quickly to correct any mistakes.”