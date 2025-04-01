Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

In the wake of a new video showing MAGA influencer Ashley St. Clair selling her Tesla while saying Elon Musk had cut off her “son’s child support,” the Tesla CEO fired back, claiming he’s actually given her $2.5 million in payments.

Musk, 53, responded to the video in a post on X.

“I don’t know if the child is mine or not, but am not against finding out. No court order is needed,” he wrote Monday.

“Despite not knowing for sure, I have given Ashley $2.5M and am sending her $500k/year.”

This would contradict claims made by St. Clair in a video that was posted over the weekend.

“I’m selling it because I need to make up for the 60 percent cut that Elon made to our son's child support,” she told a MailOnline reporter who witnessed her handing the $100,000 black Model S over to a car sales representative outside her Manhattan apartment Saturday.

St. Clair, 26, told the Mail that she last attempted contact with the world’s richest man on February 13 and that he had not responded to her.

open image in gallery Ashley St. Clair has been left with no other option than to sell her Tesla, so she claims, in wake of Musk’s alleged cut to her son’s child support ( @stclairashley/X )

When a reporter asked if Musk had been “vindictive” towards St. Clair, she said: “Yeah, that’s his modus operandi when women speak out.”

The Independent contacted Elon Musk’s lawyer for comment.

St. Clair first went public with the accusations on February 14 on X, declaring that she had given birth to the child five months before and that “Elon Musk is the father,” she wrote.

“I have not previously disclosed this to protect our child’s privacy and safety, but in recent days it has become clear that tabloid media intends to do so, regardless of the harm it will cause,” she shared.

St. Clair then filed a paternity and custody lawsuit in a New York court on February 21, after Musk reportedly told her to keep the baby a secret, then ghosted her – forcing her to go public and take legal action.

open image in gallery Elon Musk has recently been pouring money into the upcoming Wisconson Supreme Court election as he intensifies his effort to get Republicans onside ahead of the polls on April 5 ( Getty Images )

Almost a month later, on March 14, Musk's lawyers successfully petitioned a New York judge for a gag order against the influencer – locking down details of the matter and prohibiting St. Clair's ability to speak out.

Until now, Musk has not publicly acknowledged whether the child is his own; instead, he has opted to post a flurry of cryptic posts on X about St. Clair's claims.

While speaking with MailOnline, St. Clair said she was not only forced to sell her Tesla because of her dire personal financial situation, but because of the EV’s declining stock price.