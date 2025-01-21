Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The noticeably different “energy” brought by Barron Trump and “First Buddy” Elon Musk at Monday’s inauguration has been mocked by social media users.

In a clip shared widely both men are seen rising to their feet as part of a standing ovation for the 47th president. The camera then showed a close-up in which Musk grins and laughs, giving a goofy thumbs up to the camera.

Barron, on the other hand, who is standing next to the tech billionaire, stares around with a mostly blank and disinterested expression.

“Who decided to put @elonmusk and Barron Trump beside of each other. The difference in energy is hilarious,” one social media user wrote. “Barron looked incredibly uncomfortable the entire time.”

open image in gallery Social media users have pointed out that Barron Trump and Elon Musk brought very different ‘energy’ to the inauguration proceedings on Monday ( MSNBC )

“This is what cringe looks like,” wrote another, with one user adding: “As an introvert, completely relatable.”

Others pointed to the high-profile occasion as a possible reason for Barron’s seeming discomfort. “Barron seems tense. Understandably so, given the attempts on his dad’s life. Hope he gets to unwind,” another user wrote.

However, many felt sorry for the teenager getting stuck next to Musk, who has been known for his exuberant displays at political events.

“You can tell how insecure he is, he looks around for signs of approval after every single thing he does. A very sad pathetic little man, all those billions won’t ever change that,” wrote one user.

“The face that says ‘how the f*** did I get stuck next to this idiot’,” wrote another.

Musk also sparked widespread outrage after he made a gesture during onstage remarks that many compared to a Nazi-era salute.

open image in gallery Musk sparked instant outrage after he made a gesture during onstage remarks that many compared to a Nazi-era salute ( AFP via Getty Images )

While getting extremely excited about the prospect of landing a man on Mars and planting an American flag, the SpaceX owner pounded his chest and shot his right arm in an angular motion toward the sky, saying he felt it in his “heart.”

“Yeah Elon gave a Sieg Heil,” one user posted on Bluesky, while others pointedly accused him of giving a “Nazi salute”.

“Our new co-president Elon Musk gives a Nazi salute on day one of Trump presidency,” Democratic strategist Sawyer Hackett tweeted while sharing a clip of the gesture.