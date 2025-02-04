Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Elon Musk, an unelected “special government employee” and the world’s richest person, is operating with autonomy that “almost no one can control” as he oversees the Department of Government Efficiency, a Trump administration official told The New York Times.

Musk, the world’s richest man, and his team at DOGE have already acquired classified documents, gained access to financial systems with sensitive personal information and conducted “aggressive incursions” into half a dozen federal agencies during the first weeks of Donald Trump’s presidency, the Times reported.

Now, even senior White House officials tell the Times they’re being left in the dark as Musk exercises his unchecked power. Several former and current federal officials even told the outlet they’re feeling a sense of helplessness.

This comes after reports emerged Monday indicating Trump isn’t closely monitoring the billionaire, entrusting him to do the “dirty work” and take the heat for their efforts to slash the federal budget and workforce.

open image in gallery Elon Musk is operating DOGE with power that 'almost no one can control,' a Trump administration official said ( via REUTERS )

Trump has claimed all of Musk’s actions must go through him first.

“Elon can’t do and won’t do anything without our approval,” the president said Monday. “And we’ll give him the approval where appropriate, where not appropriate, we won’t.”

This weekend alone has demonstrated Musk’s wide-ranging power.

On Saturday, Musk and his team reportedly obtained access to the Treasury Department’s payment system. This means they also gained access to the Social Security and Medicare customer payment systems, according to the Associated Press. Then, on Sunday, two top U.S. Agency for International Development officials were revealed to be on leave after carrying out their legal obligation to block Musk’s team from viewing classified information because they did not have adequate security clearance.

Despite their efforts, Musk and his staffers ultimately gained access to the classified documents, which included intelligence reports.

“Having an unelected billionaire, with his own foreign debts and motives, raiding US classified information is a grave threat to national security,” Democrat and New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said on X. “This should not be a partisan issue.”

Musk then revealed early Monday his team is working to dismantle the agency entirely: “We spent the weekend feeding USAID into the wood chipper. Could gone to some great parties. Did that instead.”

open image in gallery Employees and supporters gathered to protest outside of the USAID headquarters on Monday as Musk moved to dismantle the agency. Its one of several moves the billionaire has made to try and shrink the size of the federal government ( Getty Images )

Musk’s DOGE also previously commandeered the Office of Personnel Management and have moved to terminate leases for government buildings managed by the General Services Administration, the Times reports.

Even the establishment of DOGE required the dismantling of another agency, with Trump ordering last month that it would take the place of the U.S. Digital Service.

Now, the Trump administration is poised to target yet another agency: the Department of Education. White House officials have discussed shutting down all department programs that aren't explicitly provided for by law and DOGE staffers have been inside the agency determining where to make cuts, according to reports from The Wall Street Journal and The Washington Post.

Meanwhile, experts are sounding the alarm.

“There is not one single entity holding Musk accountable,” historian Douglas Brinkley told the Times. “It’s a harbinger of the destruction of our basic institutions.”

“They have a very clear and specific agenda, which involves unilaterally cutting spending, particularly spending they perceive to be going to their ideological foes,” Nathan Tankus, research director of the Modern Money Network, wrote of DOGE in Rolling Stone.

The Independent has contacted the White House for comment.