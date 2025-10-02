Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Elon Musk has called for his supporters to cancel Netflix after replying to several accounts that claimed that the streaming service was pushing “transgender propaganda.”

The tech CEO’s comments were shared with his 227 million followers as Netflix’s shares dropped by 2.2 percent after he called for the boycott, according to Forbes.

Musk’s accusations came after the creator of a Netflix show named Dead End: Paranormal Park commented on a post by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer about the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

As Starmer expressed sympathy with Kirk’s family, the show’s creator, Hamish Steele, allegedly asked why the Prime Minister was commenting on the death of a “random Nazi.”

A screenshot of his tweet was shared by an account that had previously accused Steele of “pushing pro-transgender on children.”

The account referenced a scene from Steele’s show, which featured a character named Barney coming out as transgender.

open image in gallery Elon Musk has claimed that a show featuring a transgender character is 'not okay' and has called for a boycott of Netflix ( X/@elonmusk )

“This is not okay,” Musk wrote in response.

He later told followers to “cancel Netflix for the health of your kids.”

Dead End: Paranormal Park’s creator responded to Musk’s claims on Bluesky, branding them as “lies and slander.”

“I have mostly been very ok today and found it all quite funny, while really appreciating everyone who has reached out, but the extremely nasty weird [homophobic] and antisemitic emails have started rolling in and it is getting a little scary so I apologise if I take longer to respond to stuff,” he added.

He later said that he “never” celebrated Charlie Kirk’s death.

Musk has previously expressed views that some Democrats have described as being “transphobic.”

In September 2025, Tesla's founder said that the “major driver of white males becoming trans is the relentless propaganda portraying white men as the worst human beings.”

He also said that he was “tricked” into supporting gender-affirming care for his daughter Vivian Wilson, making him decide to “destroy” what he calls the “woke mind virus.”

Wilson, who is a trans woman, said that her father’s characterisation of her childhood is “entirely fake.”

open image in gallery Musk has previously said that ‘relentless propaganda portraying white men as the worst’ has caused an increase in people identifying as trans ( Getty Images )

Speaking at Teen Vogue’s 2025 Summit, Wilson revealed that she was “financially independent” from her father.

Musk is the world’s richest man, with his net worth estimated at $500 billion.

After buying Twitter and renaming it to X in 2022, Musk became closely associated with Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign.

He later became the head of Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency, where he oversaw a wave of mass lay-offs and the dismantling of several government agencies.

After a schism opened between Trump and Musk, the tech CEO left his role and later claimed that the president’s administration was leading a “cover-up” of the Epstein list.

The Independent has approached Netflix and X-Corp for comment.