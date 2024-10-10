Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Elon Musk is offering free internet to victims caught up in Hurricanes Milton and Helene through his company Starlink – but it comes with a catch.

Musk said on Wednesday that the rollout of Space X’s Starlink services – which claim to enable anyone impacted by a natural disaster to access internet connectivity – has been “accelerated” for people in areas affected by the hurricanes.

“This is being provided free of charge by SpaceX and TMobile to help those in need,” Musk said.

However, the billionaire failed to mention that victims of the disasters would need to purchase a Starlink starter kit for almost $400, The Register first reported.

Starlink’s website allows users in the affected hurricane zone to input their address, which then waives the service charge. However, the total cost, including the hardware, tax, shipping, and handling, still amounts to $396.68.

After 30 days, customers who qualify for free access will be automatically moved onto a $120-a-month subscription.

Starlink issued a clarification about the offer on its website in light of the confusion.

Musk (seen at Trump’s rally in Butler) did not mention the cost of the starter kits in his post ( AP )

“For those in areas affected by Hurricane Helene, Starlink is available and temporarily offering free service for the first month,” Starlink said.

“Please note: A Starlink kit is required to access this free service. If you do not already have a Starlink kit, you will need to purchase one,” it added.

The Independent has contacted Starlink for further comment.

One North Carolina resident affected by Hurricane Helene accused Musk’s company of “taking advantage of people instead of helping them.”

A screenshot show how much Starlink’s website charges when a resident in an affected area inputs their address ( Space X/Starlink )

Kinney Baughman, whose power has only just been restored in the mountainous town of Boone, told The Register: “There may be isolated scenarios when what [Musk] is offering will be a service.

“But we’re talking about cases where someone’s way up a holler, doesn’t have access to cell service, and where the flooding has broken their fiber. You’re looking at months before you get service.”

The revelation comes after Donald Trump appeared to try to take credit for the SpaceX founder’s move to send Starlink satellite terminals to help parts of North Carolina hit by Hurricane Helene.

On Tuesday, Musk said that he had been made aware that extra support was needed in the state after the devastating storm struck last week.

“Since the Hurricane Helene disaster, SpaceX has sent as many Starlink terminals as possible to help areas in need. Earlier today, @realDonaldTrump alerted me to additional people who need Starlink Internet in North Carolina. We are sending them terminals right away,” Musk wrote in a post on his platform X.

Musk’s input comes after the Republican presidential nominee told a crowd in Valdosta, Georgia, on Monday that he had spoken with Musk – who had previously endorsed Trump – about the matter.