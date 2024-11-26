Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The mother of Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, stopped by Fox Business on Monday to scold those who call her son “wealthy,” claiming it was “degrading” and that she would prefer he be referred to as the “genius of the world.”

With her son now president-elect Donald Trump’s “First Buddy” and in charge of the so-called Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), Maye Musk sat down with Fox Business anchor Stuart Varney to gush over her 53-year-old child’s accomplishments.

Besides talking about the younger Musk’s companies SpaceX, Tesla and X (formerly Twitter), she also dished on how well her son and Trump get along, especially since the election.

“I’ve seen them together, but very shortly. I live in New York, and they’re in Mar-a-Lago or at a SpaceX launch, and they just seem to be having fun. A lot of fun,” she declared, adding: “And it’s nice for both of them to have fun, and [Elon] really respects him a lot and is really happy that there’s a future for America now.”

She also claimed that it would be “very easy” for her son and DOGE co-chair Vivek Ramaswamy to slash the federal workforce and cut spending, citing Elon Musk’s severe and immediate layoffs when he purchased Twitter in 2022.

Seemingly parroting her son’s talking points, she absolutely trashed the press. “What they call mainstream media, but I call them dishonest Democrat media, they will be trying to break up the relationship. They will be hating everything," she said. "And I told that to Elon, he said he expects that because they were dishonest before the election.”

Maye Musk praises her son Elon during an appearance on Fox Business ( Fox Business )

In the end, though, Maye wanted to make sure everyone knew her son was the best at, well, everything. And that referencing his massive wealth was a pejorative.

“I don’t like the word ‘wealthy’ or ‘billionaire’ or things like that because I think it’s degrading,” she exclaimed to Varney. “I think he’s the genius of the world, and people are loving him for that! … They love him because of what he does, and they respect him. And I’m very proud of him.”

Once the clip of Maye’s comments was shared on social media, it didn’t take long for the mockery to start flowing.

For instance, multiple people reacted by sharing the meme of The Simpson’s nebbish character Milhouse van Houten sheepishly saying: “But my mom thinks I’m cool!” At least one person superimposed an image of Elon on top of Milhouse in the cartoon.

“Bet your mom doesn’t go on Fox News to tell everybody what a good and impressive boy you are. (It is because you and your mom have dignity),” Wonkette managing editor Evan Hurst quipped on Bluesky.

One social media account snarked that the “mother of one of the most powerful men in the world going on the ‘News’ to complain about people hating on her kid is North Korean-level dictatorial bulls***,” while another Bluesky user added: “If my mommy had to go on the news to call me the ‘genius of the world’ and to tell people to stop being mean to me, [I] think [I]would die of shame and embarrassment.”