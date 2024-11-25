Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Elon Musk has shared his own disbelief that the government efficiency department Donald Trump tapped him to lead “is real.”

The world’s richest man and SpaceX owner, who holds billions of dollars in government contracts through his companies, appeared to mock the newly-created Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) in a post on X.

“I still can’t believe @DOGE is real,” he said, followed by two laughing emojis.

“But I think it’s actually going to work,” he added.

Musk will head up the newly-created department in Trump’s second administration alongside venture capitalist Vivek Ramaswamy.

Under Musk, the new office – which will operate “outside of government” – will advise on gutting federal departments and which staff should be fired if it deems they are a “massive waste.”

MAGA congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has also been tapped to chair a House subcommittee that will work in tandem with DOGE.

open image in gallery Musk, who holds billions in government contracts through his companies, will take up the advisory role in Trump’s administration ( AP )

The panel will recommend firing government “bureaucrats” and will provide “transparency and truth to the American people through hearings,” according to Greene.

It will operate under the House Oversight Committee, chaired by Republican congressman James Comer of Kentucky.

When he announced the new department earlier this month, Trump vowed that Musk and Ramaswamy would “pave the way for my Administration to dismantle Government Bureaucracy, slash excess regulations, cut wasteful expenditures, and restructure Federal Agencies.”

The president-elect characterized the department as an advisory board that will “provide guidance outside of government.”

“This will send shockwaves through the system, and anyone involved in Government waste, which is a lot of people!” Musk said off the back of the announcement.

In an op-ed for The Wall Street Journal, Musk and Ramaswamy said they want to reduce annual federal spending by at least $500 billion.

open image in gallery Elon Musk shared his own disbelief about DOGE in a post on X ( @elonmusk/X )

They specified they would cut $1.5 billion earmarked for “international organizations,” another $535 million to the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which funds hundreds of locally owned public radio and television stations, and another $300 million for “progressive groups like Planned Parenthood.”

Musk has said he would recommend cutting the nation’s budget by “at least $2 trillion” — or roughly one-third.

The Tesla CEO spoke about his intentions to slash federal spending and the potential impacts of the plans on the campaign trail.

At a virtual town hall event on October 26, Musk warned that if Trump was reelected, their plans for the economy would likely call for “temporary hardship” for Americans.

“We have to reduce spending to live within our means,” Musk said at the time. “And, you know, that necessarily involves some temporary hardship, but it will ensure long-term prosperity.”