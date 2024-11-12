Trump to visit Biden at White House as new presidential transition team takes shape: Live updates
Donald Trump to sit down with Joe Biden at White House on Wednesday to discuss transition in wake of resounding election win over Kamala Harris
President-elect Donald Trump has so far avoided public appearances for the last week after his election victory as he begins to staff his administration from his base at Mar-a-Lago, his private Florida club.
Trump has held no press conferences and given no speeches after the election as he’s surrounded by advisers, aides, friends, and club members guiding him on his next moves.
This comes as Judge Juan Merchan is postponing a decision on whether to undo Trump’s criminal conviction in the hush money case against him because of April’s Supreme Court ruling on presidential immunity.
The judge had been set to rule on Tuesday but instead told Trump’s lawyers that he would delay until November 19.
The Republican has meanwhile chosen Florida Senator Marco Rubio to be his secretary of state and Florida congressman Mike Waltz to be his national security adviser as his White House team continues to take shape.
The president-elect is also reportedly preparing to appoint South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem to lead the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
Trump will meet with Joe Biden at the White House on Wednesday to discuss a transition schedule as the Senate elects a new majority leader.
The UK risks infuriating Donald Trump after the frontrunner to be Britain’s next ambassador to the US suggested he could combine the job with another role.
Former Labour cabinet minister Lord Mandelson said that becoming the UK’s man in Washington was not “incompatible” with being next chancellor of the University of Oxford.
Lord Mandelson is seen as the leading contender for the Washington job, as the Labour government comes under pressure to woo the president-elect.
Tony Hinchcliffe, the controversial comedian who faced backlash for calling Puerto Rico a “floating island of garbage” during a Donald Trump rally, remains unapologetic about his ill-received joke.
“I apologize to absolutely nobody,” Hinchcliffe said to thunderous applause at the top of his live podcast and comedy show Kill Tony on Monday.
“Not to the Puerto Ricans. Not to the whites. Not to the Blacks. Not to the Palestinians. Not to the Jews,” he added, “and not to my own mother, who I made fun of during the set.”
Just in: Trump names John Ratcliffe as CIA director and Bill McGinley as White House counsel
Donald Trump has tapped his former national intelligence director John Ratfliffe to lead the CIA.
Trump has also named Bill McGinley — who formerly served as Trump’s Cabinet secretary — as White House counsel.
McGinley had recently worked alongside indicted former right-wing media personality Christina Bobb on the Republican National Committee’s “election integrity” team.
“Bill is a smart and tenacious lawyer who will help me advance our America First agenda while fighting for election integrity and against the weaponization of law enforcement,” Trump said in a statement.
Ratcliffe, a former congressman who served on Trump’s impeachment team during his first impeachment, later was nominated to replace Dan Coats as Director of National Intelligence, to which he was narrowly approved in the Senate by a vote of 49 to 44.
A month before the 2020 election, Ratcliffe declassified 2016 Russian disinformation that claimed Hillary Clinton had approved a scheme to tie Trump to Vladimir Putin and hacking of the Democratic National Committee — disinformation that was previously rejected by a Senate committee.
Ratcliffe “has always been a warrior for Truth and Honesty with the American Public,” Trump said in a statement.
Trump names Steve Witkoff as special envoy to Middle East
Real estate developer and Trump donor Steve Witkoff has been named as a special envoy to the Middle East in Tump’s incoming administration.
“Steve is a Highly Respected Leader in Business and Philanthropy, who has made every project and community he has been involved with stronger and more prosperous. Steve will be an unrelenting Voice for PEACE, and make us all proud,” according to a statement from Trump.
Witkoff also is the co-chair of Trump’s inaugural committee, and he was golfing with Trump when the alleged second attempted assassination was averted at the former president’s Florida golf club.
Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn is calling for Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago staff to be subjected to polygraph tests after a series of press reports about the incoming president’s cabinet picks.
Flynn, who briefly served in the Trump administration, made the remarks on X/Twitter on Tuesday in response to a tweet by controversial far-right activist Laura Loomer.
“It would be very easy to catch someone doing this. Give everyone that is there a one question poly (this is very easy to do). Ask them one question, “have you communicated with any media outlets in the past week?” You’ll see the leaks disappear,” Flynn said in response to a tweet by Loomer, a hard-right conspiracy theorist who traveled with Trump on the campaign trail.
‘There is no such thing as a West Bank,’ Huckabee said in 2017
Mike Huckabee, Trump’s pick to be the next ambassador to Israel, told CNN in 2017 that he didn’t agree with the use of the word “settlements” to describe Israeli occupations on the West Bank, which are illegal under international law.
He also said there is “no such thing” as the West Bank, the largest of two Palestinian territories that comprise the Palestinian state.
“I think Israel has title deed to Judea and Samaria,” Huckabee told the network, referencing the Biblical terms for the West Bank. “There are certain words I refuse to use. There is no such thing as a West Bank. It’s Judea and Samaria. There’s no such thing as a settlement. They’re communities, they’re neighborhoods, they’re cities. There’s no such thing as an occupation.”
J Street president says Huckabee selection shows that ‘the mask if off’
The president of the pro-Israel nonprofit J Street, Jeremy Ben-Ami, said in a statement that the selection of former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee as Trump’s next ambassador to Israel shows that “the mask is off.”
“This announcement is further proof that ‘pro-Israel’ for Trump is totally disconnected from any concern for Jewish values, safety or self-determination,” he said. “It’s all about what ‘pro-Israel’ means to extremists in the MAGA base.”
“Between Rubio and Huckabee, Trump and Netanyahu, we know the Trump Administration’s approach to Israel-Palestine will trample our values and endanger Israelis and Palestinians,” he added. “Biden has a narrow window of opportunity to blunt the impact before he leaves office – he must use it.”
An Idaho woman who was denied an abortion in her home state felt like a “medical refugee” when she had to cross state lines to obtain abortion care, she has told a court hearing a case against the state.
Four Idaho women denied abortion care after experiencing pregnancy complications and physicians are suing the state of Idaho, which has two abortion bans in place and only allows abortions in the case of rape or incest or to save the pregnant person’s life with limited medical exceptions. The plaintiffs, represented by lawyers at the Center for Reproductive Rights (CRR), are seeking clarity on medical exceptions and when providers are legally allowed to provide life-saving care.
Alina Habba frontrunner to be Trump press secretary: report
Alina Habba has emerged as a possible frontrunner to be Trump’s next White House press secretary, according to Mediaite.
The attorney has represented the former president in a series of cases.
The outlet reported that there are ongoing discussions about Habba taking on the role, but it remains unclear if she will accept the position.
“She’s expected to be at Mar-a-Lago this week for conversations regarding a potential role,” a source told Mediaite.
