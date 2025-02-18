Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A team from Elon Musk’s SpaceX has been drafted in to help overhaul the U.S. air traffic control systems.

The move to bring in more experts within Musk’s circle follows the Trump administration’s decision to fire hundreds of Federal Aviation Administration personnel.

SpaceX already holds billions in government contracts. Its staff visited Air Traffic Control System Command Center in Virginia Monday, according to Transport Secretary Sean Duffy, who said that President Donald Trump has “ordered” him to “deliver a new, world-class air traffic control system that will be the envy of the world.”

“Tomorrow, members of @elonmusk’s SpaceX team will be visiting the Air Traffic Control System Command Center in VA to get a firsthand look at the current system, learn what air traffic controllers like and dislike about their current tools, and envision how we can make a new, better, modern and safer system,” Duffy said in a post on X Sunday.

The FAA layoffs follow three fatal U.S. air disasters in the last month in Washington, D.C., Philadelphia and Alaska. Another commercial plane carrying 80 people flipped over upon a crash landing at Canada’s Toronto Pearson International Airport Monday as it landed after leaving Minnesota.

open image in gallery A SpaceX team will help overhaul the U.S. air traffic control systems after hundreds of FAA workers have been fired - in part of the DOGE cuts lead by SpaceX founder Elon Musk ( via REUTERS )

Duffy claimed that the FAA staff who were let go “were all probationary” and that none of them were air traffic controllers or critical safety personnel.

“Because I know the media (and Hillary Clinton) will claim Elon’s team is getting special access, let me make clear that the @FAANews regularly gives tours of the command center to both media and companies,” Duffy added.

The Independent has contacted SpaceX for comment.

Earlier this month Duffy announced DOGE would take part in upgrading the U.S. aviation system following the deadly airline crash in Washington, D.C.

open image in gallery Crews work to remove the wreckage of the American Airlines passenger jet that crashed in the Potomac River near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in January ( REUTERS )

“Big News,” Duffy wrote on X. “Talked to the DOGE team. They are going to plug in to help upgrade our aviation system.”

Musk reposted Duffy’s message, adding: “With the support of President @realDonaldTrump, the @DOGE team will aim to make rapid safety upgrades to the air traffic control system. Just a few days ago, the FAA’s primary aircraft safety notification system failed for several hours!”

Musk and SpaceX have had a difficult relationship with the FAA since at least 2023. The FAA accused Space X last September of having used a launch control room for one of its missions which had not been approved by the agency. The FAA ended up fining SpaceX for that and a number of other violations more than $600,000.

Musk called on former FAA administrator Michael Whitaker to resign over the fines, which Duffy pledged to review during his Senate confirmation hearing.