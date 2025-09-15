Elon Musk buys $1B in Tesla stock in show of commitment for flagging EV maker

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Elon Musk has bought nearly $1 billion worth of Tesla stock as he seeks greater control over the electric vehicle maker following a turbulent 2025.

The Tesla chief bought more than 2.5 million shares in the company, a regulatory filing released on Monday showed, prompting shares in the company to jump more than eight per cent in pre market trading.

Musk is demonstrating his commitment to the company after its board proposed a new compensation plan which will see him paid with up to $1 trillion in stock over the next decade if lofty corporate goals are met. The plan is due to go to a shareholder vote next month.

His stake in the company - which has endured a turbulent eight months following public backlash to the billionaire’s previous involvement in the Trump administration, causing a hefty drop in profits - is now around 20 per cent and worth around $250 billion, according to the Wall Street Journal.

open image in gallery Tesla suffered a significant drop in profits amid public backlash over Musk’s ties to the Trump administration ( AFP/Getty )

Shares in Tesla closed Friday at $395.94 each, before Musk bought the huge number of shares for between $372.37 and $396.54. After the company jumped more than eight per cent in premarket trading, it is up more than 66 per cent over the past six months.

The shareholder vote on Musk’s pay package will go to a vote in November, and will be intended on keeping his focus on the electric car maker while he threatens to turn his attention to other business projects.

He has consistently demanded a bigger stake and increased voting power at Tesla, having also threatened to build AI and robotics products outside of Tesla if he cannot get 25 per cent voting power as part of the pay package.

open image in gallery Musk could become the world’s first trillionaire if the pay package is approved ( REUTERS )

Tesla is racing to hit ambitious targets on robotaxis, artificial intelligence and robotics, as it looks to transition from solely EV maker to wide-ranging tech leader.

The manufacturer is also looking to rebuild its brand after Musk’s political alliance with Trump prompted concern among investors about distractions and potential lost sales, weighing on the company's stock this year. The company’s profits fell 71 per cent in the first quarter of this year, and 16 per cent in the second.

But on Friday, board chair Robyn Denholm dismissed concerns that Musk's political activity had hurt sales and said the billionaire was back "front and center" at the company after several months at the White House.

Musk has also warned of a “rough few quarters” for Tesla with the U.S. government incentives for buying electric cars set to expire later in September.