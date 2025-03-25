Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An Elon Musk superfan has created a music video filmed on the back of a Tesla Cybertruck that celebrates the billionaire’s “master plan to save our lives.”

Alessandra Basher, who describes herself as a stay-at-home mom who “dreams” of becoming a stand-up comedian, has been mocked online for the video branded the “most cringe thing on the internet right now.”

Basher, who shared the video Sunday with her 5,600 followers on X, said she was compelled to write the song because of the “nonsense hate” Musk is receiving for his leading role in gutting the federal government on behalf of the Trump administration.

“Space X flies, Tesla self drives,” Basher sings in the Tesla vehicle while wearing a “The Dogefather” t-shirt with Musk’s face. “Starlink beams with laser dreams, he’s got a master plan for our lives.”

The mom, whose video is cut with clips of the tech mogul speaking at Trump rallies, also credits Musk for “eliminating woke pain” and “making kids to keep mankind alive.”

We thank you, Elon Musk. pic.twitter.com/6JwIgyB8Jy — Alessandra Basher ⚡️All in Tesla Humor (@alessandrajokes) March 24, 2025

Other lyrics include: “One more kid, one more brand, launching rockets with just one hand.”

It didn’t go down well, even among users on Musk’s own social media platform X.

“That is so much cringe,” one person reacted to her music video. “There's cringe. And then there's this s***.” another said.

“Literally the most cringe thing on the internet right now,” someone else wrote.

“Can't tell if this is parody. But it's definitely creepy either way,” another said.

open image in gallery Stay-at-home mom Alessandra Basher said she created the viral music video because of the ‘nonsense hate’ Elon Musk is receiving ( @alessandrajokes/ X )

Even some Musk fans struggled with the tribute to the world’s richest man. “Huge Elon fan but I hated every second of this,” someone said, while others mused whether the video was a satire. “I thought this was satire for sure but it’s obviously impossible to tell in these ridiculous times,” another person chimed in.

After receiving flack from “Tesla haters,” Basher hit back in a follow up post to her music video debut. “ I'm not trying to have a baby with Elon,” she said. “I'm just having fun creating and performing a song to say thanks for what he did and is doing for this country and the world. I had to do this because all the nonsense hate he is getting.”

Some fellow Musk fans enjoyed the song. “I now listen to it every time I drive my CT. Thank you again,” someone replied to Basher. “Alessandra, you are a star. That is fantastically good. Superbly done,” another person said.

So far her video has racked up 1.8 million views. The billionaire is yet to respond.

Tesla vehicles, dealerships, and charging stations have persistently been targets of protests and attacks since President Donald Trump took office and made Musk a key partner overseeing the Department of Government Efficiency initiative that has led to mass layoffs, budget cuts, and attempts to shutter multiple federal agencies.

Trade-ins of Tesla vehicles reportedly hit a record high this month as the brand faces off against an ever-growing field of EV competitors — and a fierce political backlash to Musk.