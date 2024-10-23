Rattled Elon Musk goes on late-night attack against Tim Walz after ‘dips***’ comments

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Elon Musk went on a late-night attack against Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz after he called the billionaire a “dips***” during a rally in Madison, Wisconsin.

“Elon’s on that stage, jumping around, skipping like a dips***,” Walz said on Tuesday, referring to Musk as former President Donald Trump’s “running mate.”

Musk initially appeared alongside Trump during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, the site of the first assassination attempt against the ex-commander-in-chief less than two months previously. The videos of the billionaire jumping on stage when Trump called him up quickly went viral.

Walz slammed Musk for the millions he has funneled into the Trump campaign.

“That guy is literally the richest man in the world, spending millions of dollars to help Donald Trump buy an election,” the Minnesota governor said.

Musk responded to Walz on X on Tuesday afternoon, writing: “You’re gonna lose, @Tim_Walz. Saving the American people from the torture of hearing you speak for four years was worth it.”

Elon Musk went on a late-night attack against Tim Walz after the Democratic VP nominee called the billionaire a ‘dips***’ ( Getty )

Shortly after 3.30 a.m. Wednesday, Musk added that Walz was as if the clown emoji had “come to life.”

The billionaire also posted a meme of Walz with the words: “Who am I, Why am I here.”

Musk may have been commenting on another jab from Walz against Trump, saying that he looked “much more like Ronald McDonald than the clown that he actually is” during his stint as a fry cook at a McDonald’s in Pennsylvania over the weekend.

The Minnesota governor noted that Trump has suggested that he may give Musk a position in his future cabinet if he wins the election, a suggestion Trump later backtracked from.

“In other words, Donald Trump, in front of the eyes of the American public, is promising corruption,” Walz told the crowd. “I don’t believe he’ll keep many promises, but he’ll keep that one. I guarantee he’ll keep that one.”

Walz also criticized Musk’s $75 million donation to a new political action committee to which he’s so far the only donor. The billionaire has also been giving out checks for $1 million to people who sign his PAC’s petition. It’s a lottery that some experts have called illegal and an attempt to buy votes.