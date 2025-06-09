Elon Musk’s father plays down Trump spat in interview with Russian newspaper

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The row between Elon Musk, the world's richest man, and U.S. President Donald Trump was triggered by stress on both sides and Elon made a mistake by publicly challenging Trump, Musk's father told Russian media in Moscow.

Musk and Trump began exchanging insults last week on social media with Musk denouncing the president's sweeping tax and spending bill as a "disgusting abomination."

"You know they have been under a lot of stress for five months - you know - give them a break," Errol Musk told the Izvestia newspaper during a visit to the Russian capital. "They are very tired and stressed so you can expect something like this."

"Trump will prevail - he's the president, he was elected as the president. So, you know, Elon made a mistake, I think. But he is tired, he is stressed."

Errol Musk also suggested that the row "was just a small thing" and would "be over tomorrow."

Neither the White House nor Musk could be reached for comment outside normal U.S. business hours.

open image in gallery Errol Musk, the father of tech billionaire Elon Musk who spent his early life in apartheid-era South Africa, poses for a portrait at his house Langebaan, South Africa on May 2022 ( AFP via Getty Images )

Trump said on Saturday his relationship with billionaire donor Musk was over and warned there would be "serious consequences" if Musk decided to fund U.S. Democrats running against Republicans who vote for the tax and spending bill.

During an appearance on Fox News on Sunday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt pushed back on reporting that there was a physical altercation between Elon Musk and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

Former White House strategist Steve Bannon, who worked in Trump’s first term, told The Washington Post that he was informed that as Bessent and Musk exited the Oval Office following an April meeting, the pair began insulting each other.

“Did Musk actually get physical? Was there a fistfight that he body checked the treasury secretary?” host Maria Bartiromo asked on Sunday.

“I certainly wouldn't describe it as a fistfight, Maria. It was definitely a disagreement… we’ve moved on from it,” said Leavitt.

Musk, the world's richest man, bankrolled a large part of Trump's 2024 presidential campaign. Trump named Musk to head a controversial effort to downsize the federal workforce and slash spending.