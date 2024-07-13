Elon Musk donates a ‘sizable amount’ to a Trump PAC

Support truly

Elon Musk, the world’s second-richest person, contributed a “sizeable amount” to a pro-Trump super PAC, according to a report.

The size of Musk’s donation is unknown, but Bloomberg, which first reported the donation to America PAC, called it “sizable.” There is no upper limit on the amount individual contributors can give to super PACs.

The donation from Musk, whose net worth is estimated to be $249.8 billion, according to Forbes, diverts from a 2021 proclamation by the SpaceX founder: “I prefer to stay out of politics.”

But in recent months, Musk’s X posts have championed far-right ideas as he reposted memes and quotes that back Trump.

Donald Trump and Elon Musk are pictured in the White House at an event in 2017 along with Steve Bannon, former White House chief strategist. Musk in 2024 has reportedly made a “sizeable” donation to a Trump PAC ( AFP via Getty Images )

The Tesla CEO had previously criticized both major party candidates.

In June 2017, Musk stepped down from his roles on Trump’s presidential advisory councils after the US withdrew from the Paris climate accord. He has questioned Biden’s immigration policy, called for the prosecution of his chief medical adviser Anthony Fauci and decried “wokeness” as a “mind virus.”

Although he has not endorsed either candidate for 2024, Musk has made a clear shift away from Biden as of late.

He has also joined in the chorus of claims that suggest that Trump is being prosecuted for “political reasons.”

The billionaire wondered on X: “Do they prosecute anyone besides Trump in NY?”

“NY also prosecutes people that support Trump,” an X user replied, to which he said: “Good point.”

Biden’s campaign blasted the donation.

“Arrogant billionaires only out for themselves are not what America wants or what America needs,” a Biden campaign spokesperson told Bloomberg. “Elon knows Trump is a sucker who will sell America out, cutting his taxes while raising taxes on the middle class by $2,500.”

The contribution also arrives after the X owner disclosed in January that he had voted for Biden in 2020, but he “cannot see myself voting for Biden this time.”

The Tesla CEO met with Trump in March in Palm Beach, Florida. Around the same time, Musk announced that he didn’t plan on donating to campaigns for either Biden or Trump.

Musk has previously said that he prefers to stay out of politics, but has posted about numerous right-wing stances ( Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Musk is not alone in his apparent support for the former president — he joins a growing number of Silicon Valley bigwigs have been leaning toward Trump this election.

The contribution comes after Musk reportedly co-hosted a so-called “anti-Biden” Silicon Valley dinner party in April with entrepreneur and investor David Sacks.

On the heels of Trump’s historic conviction in the hush money trial, Sacks hosted another dinner — with Facebook senior executive Chamath Palihapitiya— that was said to be attended by other uber wealthy figures such as Peter Thiel and Rupert Murdoch.

“It’s safe to say that there’s a wellspring of support in Silicon Valley,” Sacks told the New York Times, “especially given the backlash to the political prosecution of Trump.”